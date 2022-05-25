Out of tragedy comes a call for action to do what’s necessary to make the Rickenbacker safer for bicyclists and automobiles

Winston Churchill once famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Unfortunately, that cynical axiom is now being employed by those who want to use the tragic death of two cyclists for reviving the discarded Z Plan.

As members of the Greater Miami community, we mourn the senseless death of two neighbors who were simply riding their bicycles on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Their loss affects every one of us. Reports say it was a heartbreaking accident and we beseech that incidents like these do not again occur.

But hope is not enough. Thoughtful and effective actions need to be taken. And these need to be coupled with a realistic view of the dangers that both cyclists and motorists face on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Facts are in order. Over the past 12 years there have been 7 deaths on the Rickenbacker. During that same period of time, 120 million vehicles went through the toll plaza and an estimated 6 million bicycles also used the road. With that volume of traffic concentrated on 7.7 linear miles it is frankly surprising that more accidents have not happened.

That is especially true when figures show that in 2019 in Miami-Dade there were 16 bicycle deaths and in 2020 there were 15 deaths.

This is not intended to diminish the pain we all feel, or to justify any of these horrible occurrences, It is simply to put matters into perspective. Based on the volume of traffic and the daily interactions between motorists and cyclists, it could be argued that the Rickenbacker is actually one of the safest roads in Greater Miami.

Florida, unfortunately, leads the nation in bicycle deaths per capita. From 2014 to last year the state reported that 600 cyclists lost their lives in crashes with automobiles. The question is why? Transportation planners have proffered that our state’s tourism economy is one factor; that a tourist behind the wheel of an automobile or enjoying a leisurely bicycle ride is less attentive.

The fact that Miami Beach is considered one of the most dangerous places to cycle lends credence to that theory.

And our fabulous weather is another factor. Better weather means more people are on the road, thus a greater numeric chance for an accident to occur. I would also add that as a state we lack the culture and infrastructure necessary to assure the safety of both the bicycling public and motorists.

So what do we do? First, law enforcement is key. Every day, we see police cruisers from different jurisdictions parked on the Rickenbacker. We appreciate them being there, but they must enforce the traffic laws.

It is widely assumed, and wrong, that in every instance cyclists have the same right to use traffic lanes as motor vehicles. Florida Statute 316.2065(5)(a) states “any person operating a bicycle upon a roadway at less than the normal speed of traffic at the time and place and under the conditions then existing shall ride in the lane market for bicycle use…” The Rickenbacker has bicycle lanes from the toll plaza to Bill Baggs State Park and a professional cyclist on the Tour de France can, on average, pedal from 26 to 28 miles per hour. That is below the posted speed limit.

Additionally, Florida Statute 316.008(c) allows local authorities to regulate or prohibit processions or “assemblages” on the streets or highways. The word assemblage is not defined in statute but a common definition is “a gathering of things or people.” I would stipulate that applies to a peloton. I do not suggest banning pelotons, but some order is necessary and the legal means are there to do so.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration has begun to install barriers between bicycle and traffic lanes on the Rickenbacker. That is something long overdue. We should all applaud the Mayor for making these immediate infrastructure improvements to enhance safety.

Perhaps the most important factor in preventing accidents and deaths is education leading to mutual respect. Motorists must comply with speed limits and traffic laws. At a minimum Florida Statute 316.083(2) requires that a 3-foot distance be maintained between an automobile and a bicycle. They must also learn that cyclists have a right to the bicycle lanes and to leave those for passing or other temporary activities. Honking, angry utterances, or general “bad” behavior should be penalized.

This applies to cyclists as well.

Traffic signals are there to be followed, not ignored, traffic lanes when there are bicycle lanes are for the exclusive use of motor vehicles, and banging on cars, obscene hand gestures, and other anti-social behavior can not be tolerated.

For both motorists and cyclists this can be viewed as road rage and punished accordingly.

After the horrible accident of May 15, the advocates of Plan Z are again promoting their plan. Winston Churchill would be proud. Cyclists and motorists need a safe commute not shops, restaurants, digital signs, increased events at the different venues on Virginia Key, and the other revenue generating activities previously proposed to finance the privatization of the Rickenbacker. Let us not use a community tragedy for personal gain.

The Rickenbacker Causeway is Key Biscayne’s driveway. While it serves all of Miami-Dade County it is the only way in and out of our homes. We have a vested interest in preserving its character and for it to safely serve the multi-modal needs of the community at-large.

And we can do it with enforcement and targeted investments like Mayor Levine Cava is undertaking.

Fausto Gomez