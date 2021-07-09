In a special celebration last week, 23 men and women who have been employed at The Ritz since it opened in July 2001 were honored with a special celebration, a sumptuous lunch buffet and all the pomp and circumstance their service milestone deserves.

During the event, each of the 23 “Ladies and Gentlemen” celebrating their work anniversary were named by Ritz GM Mark Ferland and personally thanked for helping the resort create “vivid memories that last forever” for guests.

Many employees fondly shared special memories from the early days of the hotel.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” said Rosie Suastegui, presently the Executive Assistant to GM Mark Ferland. “We had such a fun opening, so many great coworkers and loyal guests that continue to come year after year.”

Suastegui said the early years created lasting memories, and bonds. “I was in the trailers in the early days. We wore hard hats when touring the building. Joe Coote was my partner in crime; we did orientation together.”

Coote, who is now Area Director of Residences for The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, was the resort’s Front of House Manager in 2001. Of joining the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Coote said it “meant the world to me. Having grown up here on the island and then working all over the United States, it provided me an opportunity to return to Florida and live here on the island,” adding that working at the property “has been an incredible journey, and a wonderful learning experience.”

Suastegui recalls that first day. “When we opened we had a band playing by the fountain, all the Ladies and Gentlemen ready to enter our doors, and residents on their balconies cheering. I was so moved,” recalled Suastegui.

Each employee offered similarly fond recollections of those early days.

On the celebration of 20 years, Suastegui said “I love this, so nostalgic! I remember one of our line ups, John Cottrill - the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s first GM - said, ‘just think many years from now you will drive by the hotel and proudly tell your kids, family and friends that you were part of the opening team of the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne resort, part of the history.” He was so right”.

Coote had similar feelings. “Throughout the past 20 years, I have become so incredibly proud of our resort and our culture here at The Ritz-Carlton,” said Coote, who is also a board member of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

“Over the years there have been so many guests that came here for the first time, fell in love with Key Biscayne and have been returning annually ever since. Many have become residence owners. I am proud that we were the first condo hotel for our company, and have grown to become one of the most successful ones, not just within the company but anywhere!

“I could not imagine working anywhere else,” said Coote, a feeling shared by Suastegui and the other 21 Ladies and Gentlemen who celebrated their Silver Anniversary at “The Ritz.”

Below are the names of the 23 Ladies and Gentlemen who were working at the Ritz when it opened in 2001 and still work on the property, as Ferland says, “creating vivid memories that last forever” for guests.

Maria Almeida – Banquets

Felix Alvarado -- Engineering

Elis Aranguren – Food & Beverage

Jeff Caldwell -- Residence

Jairo Calero – Food and Beverage

Edmunda Castellon – Food & Beverage

Moraima Chaviano -- Spa

Joe Coote – Residence

Adrian Solis-Diaz -- Culinary

Alvin Desir - Banquets

Elizabeth Garcia – Banquets

Louis Henry – Stewarding

Eneida Jimenez -- Spa

Monica Lozano – Marketing and Sales

Peter Merson -- Finance

Sandra Orrego – Loss Prevention

Domilia Peralta – Banquets

Walter Rugama – In Room Dining

Alejandro Rodriguez - Engineering

Juan ‘Tony’ Rodriguez- Engineering

Adrian Rolnik –Spa

Rosie Suastegui – Executive Office

Kalman Tapody – Culinary