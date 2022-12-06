The self-proclaimed ‘Michelangelo of Tennis,’ coach Nick Bollettieri remembered for his fiery honesty

Honesty might have been the best characteristic of legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, at least to those who witnessed his free youth clinics on Key Biscayne.

"He was a character; when he got on the court, his honesty was unbelievable with the kids," said Key Biscayne Tennis Association Manager Jon Garito.

"One day, we must have had 30 parents there watching their kids – 8- to 10-year-old kids – and he's asking them to hit forehands and then backhands, and the parents are, of course, interested, too.

"Well, he spotted one of the parents talking on his cell phone, and Nick went ballistic, yelling, 'This is the problem! This kid is on the court and he (the parent) doesn't care what I'm saying!' And the parent was so red-faced, he didn't know what to do ... but Nick was honest. Incredible guy."

Bollettieri, 91, died Sunday night at home in Bradenton, on Florida's west coast, after a series of health issues, his manager confirmed.

Only the fourth tennis coach to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, he helped develop such stars as sisters Serena and Venus Williams, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi and Monica Seles – all mainstays of the Miami Open when it was held in early spring at the Crandon Park International Tennis Center.

The first No. 1-ranked player to emerge from his famous Bollettieri Tennis Academy,which opened in 1978 in Bradenton and was later purchased by IMG, was Boris Becker, in 1991.

A former law student at the University of Miami, Bollettieri called himself the “Michelangelo of Tennis” despite never playing professionally. According to the Hall of Fame, he began teaching tennis for $1.50 an hour, needing money for college. More than 60 years later, his fee was $900 an hour.

"Not only would Nick come here for the Miami Open, but before he got here, he'd give me a call saying, ‘If you want to set up some kids, I'd be happy to do it.' It was nice, 9 to 10 a.m. we advertised it, 'Bring your kids.' We did it for a few years in a row (along with KBTA pro Pablo Arraya, one of his former students). Nick was happy to do it."

One year, however, things didn't turn out as planned.

"The last year he did it, just before COVID hit, in fact, at 8 a.m. this torrential rain comes in. I mean, it literally looked like a hurricane," Garito recalled. "By 9, he and I were looking at each other, like, 'No one's coming for this.' So we just went to breakfast and I got to know him even better."

Like Garito, Bollettieri grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., so the meeting over those eggs and pancakes had a special meaning.

"He talked about that, how he grew up and the disciplines he went through with his parents," Garito said. "He was a great guy, and a guy who would give his time for kids."