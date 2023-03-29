The special women of Rotary lead the way in providing assistance

With all due respect to the male members of the Rotary Club, the involvement of women Rotarians in the club provides clear evidence of the power of women on the island – especially when it comes to assuming leadership roles and getting things done.

And while on leadership, here is an interesting fact:

Four out of the last five presidents of the Key Biscayne Rotary have been women – Patty Urban, Patricia Amat y León, Inés Lozano and current President Pat Romano. Add incoming President Mayra Mesa and that will make five of the last six presidents.

Initiative after initiative, woman Rotarians step up to create events that help the island and beyond, selflessly giving of their time – and money – to see them through. For example, collecting books to send to the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City for reading sessions; and sending peluches (stuffed animals) to Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, a Children’s Health Care Center in the Dominican Republic. The role women play in the Rotary Club reaches far.

Other examples of women-led initiatives: A tennis tournament raised funds for Food for the Poor to build a home in Haiti; a Brazilian Night event helped Haitian kids receive cancer treatment in the Dominican Republic; and using dominos to raise funds to award 12 scholarships to Liberty City students to Miami Dade College.

All Rotarians are committed to working projects that benefit those in need, but the Key Biscayne woman Rotarians are deserving of special recognition.