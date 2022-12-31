The year that was... 2022 was marked by Key Biscayne citizen activism, civic involvement and resiliency

Voices, visions and votes were three predominant words that kept Key Biscayne residents engaged throughout 2022.

It was a year of activism, optimism and realism – all to keep the "island paradise" way of life protected into perpetuity.

For starters, people weren't afraid to speak up or get involved.

On Election Day, for example, squally weather from then-Tropical Storm Nicole didn't deter voters as they set near-record numbers at the Community Center polling location, accounting for 58.95% of the 8,152 who registered.

When it was over, Joe Rasco, a founding member of the Village in 1991, and who had served as mayor from 1998-2001, had won the island's first primary in 24 years (which he also won) and then cruised to victory in the regular election, saying, "The next great chapter of Key Biscayne begins." He took over the mayoral seat vacated by Mike Davey, who maximized his terms.

Oscar Sardiñas, Fernando Vazquez and re-elected Ed London were voted on to the Village Council.

The public also got involved with plenty of other matters.

There was outcry from parents, who pleaded with Village leaders and education officials that changes were needed at the K-8 Center (and there were), and outcry from parents over playing field inequalities and shortcomings (which are on track).

There was public outcry from residents regarding safety measures on the Rickenbacker Causeway after two bicyclists were struck and killed in the summer (resulting in a temporary slower speed limit), and more concerns later in the year were raised about a potential homeless encampment that could have been built on Virginia Key.

Some 700 residents also took part in the Strategic Vision Board's "Speak Up Key Biscayne" survey that led to the completion of a three-year project with an eye-opening volume of concepts and designs as to what the Village could, and maybe should, look like in the future, especially when it comes to defending against sea level rise and flooding.

Speaking of resiliency, the efforts of Village Manager Steve Williamson and Resiliency & Sustainability Chief Dr. Roland Samimy helped Key Biscayne secure an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a critical 50-year protection plan that will enforce and enhance the dune line against storm surge.

It's just part of the Village's immediate and not-so-long-range comprehensive goals regarding infrastructure repair and replacement involving drainage, underground utilities and raised streets.

In addition, the public was outspoken when it came time to let Miami-Dade County officials know they wanted a say in the Rickenbacker Causeway improvement project, eventually (with Mayor Davey leading the way) swaying County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to start over on a rushed bidding process that might not have served the Village's best interests.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger, the Village planner, designed an impressive concept after discussions with the public, a design that incorporated safety for bicyclists (like himself) and pedestrians. It also added a special traffic lane for events happening out of Virginia Key, like the new public boat ramp approved last week for the Miami Marine Stadium, which is in line for renovations.

Bear Cut Bridge also was a popular rallying subject for residents, who wondered if the "driveway" to their homes was safe. Currently, a 10-year repair project, mostly under the bridge, is evolving. Meanwhile, a broader scope to determine the potential replacement of the bridge, and contingency plans should a huge hurricane such as Ian strike, are being developed.

Speaking of storms, developing Tropical Storm Alex in early June brought nearly 11 inches of rain in a 24-hour period to the Key Biscayne area, causing widespread flooding and triggering Village leaders to proceed with immediate drainage solutions. Later in the year, Nicole and Ian (which struck Florida from both sides) teamed up to wash away an estimated $2.8 million worth of sand along the island's beaches.

On a more pleasant note, 2022 also was a year in which the Key Biscayne community came together to celebrate and relax.

The Fourth of July parade was bigger than ever, and evening fireworks returned after a two-year absence. Also making its return was the popular Key Biscayne Car Week and its legendary introductory driver, Emerson Fittipaldi, who also attended the return of another tradition, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, now held in Miami Gardens.

Football fans in South Florida, at long last, had something to be excited about as the Miami Dolphins, with a young quarterback, remained in the NFL playoff hunt late in the year, the 50th anniversary of the franchise's perfect season.

Fans of Argentina's soccer team had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Key Biscayne as their team won the World Cup. Last summer, legendary player Lionel Messi had spent time on the island clearing his mind and pondering his future, which reports say could be with Inter Miami CF in 2024, before the new billion-dollar Freedom Park complex opens near Miami International Airport.

Miami Gardens also was awarded a host spot for the 2026 World Cup, a huge boost for the area's economy as well as the nearly 1,000 youngsters involved in the most popular youth sport on Key Biscayne.

Off the playing field, Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa and his staff did plenty of work protecting the Village and trying to make it safer for everyone. Reining in golf cart violators was the first step before the focus turned to electric scooters and e-bikes.

Solid detective work helped solve two high-profile cases in the Village, one involving a late-night armed burglary and car break-ins that were traced all the way to South Miami, where five arrests were made.

The other was a recent, shocking scam in which a $34,500 supply of Christmas trees was not delivered to the Key Biscayne Community Church for its largest annual fundraiser. But, at least, the money was later recovered when one of Sousa's detectives convinced the tree farm operator in New Jersey to do the right thing.

It allowed Pastor Denny's mission to "break even," but profits for charitable work fell far short, although community spirit and support graciously turned the story into a Christmas miracle.

Elsewhere on the island, a couple of ingeniously crafted refugee boats, made of Styrofoam and wood with a vehicle engine in the console, washed ashore on Key Biscayne this year. In one case, 26 Cuban immigrants, who were afloat four days, were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents with the assistance of local law enforcement partners and sthey were ent back home.

The Village lost several well-known residents, including three major contributors just days apart. Art Yerian, manager of the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park; Helen White, a longtime Key Biscayne activist who pushed for incorporation in 1991; and Cliff Brody, a former Village vice mayor and one of the island's original Council members, all passed away in January.

But, there also was plenty of good news to share.

A modern new two-story library concept was presented and approved, and soon will replace the one-floor structure built in 1976.

A Miami woman won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket purchased at the Key Biscayne Winn-Dixie.

And, Theodora Long's 27-minute documentary, "The Life of Bill Baggs," was honored with two Suncoast Emmy awards. But it wasn't her only honor in December. The executive director of the Biscayne Nature Center also received the distinguished Marjory Stoneman Douglas Defender of the Everglades award for her conservation efforts and helping protect the valuable Everglades.