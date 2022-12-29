Theodora Long awarded ‘Defender of the Everglades’ for Nature Center work

Nature has always been synonymous with Theodora Long, who has spent 32 years as executive director of the nonprofit Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, which she founded, at Crandon Park.

Recently, she was bestowed with the prestigious Defender of the Everglades award, which was presented to her during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Legacy Luncheon on Dec. 5 at the historical Coconut Grove Women's Club.

Philip Kushlan, president of the Friends of the Everglades board, made the presentation.

“Theo has, in a literal sense, bridged the gap between Marjory’s message and spirit, and passed that on to thousands of young people in Miami,” Kushlan said.

Long said it was a real treat to accept the honor, and praised all of her guests, who continue to spread the same environmental message.

"We have lived and breathed Marjory Stoneman Douglas for the last 35 years, bringing over 1 million students through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center," she said.

Long recalls the time Marjory spoke at her oldest son's school at St. Stephen's Episcopal Day School in Miami, and becoming focused on saving the land next door from a big development.

"I was inspired by Marjory in 1984, when I first met her," Long said. "She was a force to be reckoned with in fighting the developers. We all went to City Hall and stood behind her, and she said, 'Just say what I say and keep going.' "

Then, Long told the audience of her first personal crusade.

"We had just bought a house along the Miami River, and I thought if Marjory Stoneman Douglas can fight big developers, so could I," she said.

She decided to plant 100 trees in her neighborhood, hiring a homeless man to dig the holes, and convincing the City of Miami to give her the trees at no cost, with the goal of seeking to protect the historical area.

"Our neighborhood, Grove Park, is now on the list of National Historical Designation (areas)," Long said proudly. "One person can make a difference."

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Defender of the Everglades award is presented annually to a person with exemplary commitment to Friends of the Everglades’ mission to preserve, protect and restore the only Everglades, and who embodies the spirit of its founder.

Long developed a close-knit friendship with the legendary environmental advocate and credits her with instilling her understanding that there is a great need for civic engagement and a personal responsibility for affecting change.

Through the Nature Center, Long remains dedicated to environmental education and the encouragement of greater citizen participation in the protection of our natural environment.

She also led a remarkable effort to raise $4 million for the permanent "center by the sea," one that moved from hot dog stand to hot dog stand at Crandon Park, starting in 1969, before Marjory convinced the Dade County School Board in 1985 to provide the Nature Center with a building of its own.

A portable classroom building was granted and, in 1991, the Florida Department of Education awarded a $1.8 million matching grant for the construction of the community facility.

Friends of the Everglades was founded in 1969 by Marjory Stoneman Douglas, a renowned journalist, author and environmental activist, who, at that time, was 79 years old.

Her purpose was to create awareness of the potential destruction of a large portion of the Everglades by a huge jetport being built in the fragile wetlands. Her hard work to fight the project was a success. According to reports, the jetport was halted after one runway was built. The runway still exists in the Big Cypress.

Marjory spent the rest of her life defending the Everglades, expanding the organization from Miami-Dade into Broward, Palm Beach, Lee, St. Lucie, Osceola, Hendry, Glades and Monroe counties.

In 1993, at the age of 103, five years before she passed, she was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom.