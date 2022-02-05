“Mindless Eating” refers to any time you eat without really paying attention. If you’ve ever found yourself with a half empty container of ice cream or bag of chips or cookies and don’t remember having eaten the food, you have had an experience of mindless eating.

Here are a few other scenarios of “mindless eating.”

You eat automatically, perhaps when certain foods are available, such as candy, cookies, chips or other foods that trigger you to “just eat”.

You always eat when you first get home from work, whether you’re hungry or not.

You eat while you watch TV, work at the computer, or talk on the telephone, whether you are hungry or not.

You eat by the clock, “It’s noontime, I’ll have lunch”, whether you are hungry or not.

You stop eating only when the food in front of you is gone, not when you are no longer hungry.

To some extent, mindless eating is part of typical human experience in our society. We have much more food than we need and are surrounded by food more than in any society in the history of the human race.

Prior to the past 75 or 100 years, most humans lived through periods of “feast” followed by famine. We have evolved with the instinct to eat when food is in our environment, to defend against periods of famine. This instinct has become a disadvantage and has led to the problems we now have with obesity and the chronic illnesses that come with it.

It takes concerted effort for many of us to stop mindless eating. It requires paying attention to hunger and fullness signals and being willing to respond to these signals. It is normal to occasionally eat when you are not hungry, and to eat beyond fullness. However, most of the time, if you are thinking about eating and you are not hungry, find something else to do!

In my next article, I will discuss mindful eating, and how to know if it is time to eat.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com