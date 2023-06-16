"These were the ones we were hoping for," $2.450 million of new FL budget to impact Village projects, including special needs programs and new library

Four major items that will directly aid Key Biscayne residents, and several others that also could have a positive impact, were included in Thursday's signing of the record $116.5 billion 2023-2024 state budget by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the posh Pelican Yacht Club in Fort Pierce.

"These were the ones we were hoping for," said Village Manager Steve Williamson. "It's always good to see the 'yes'."

During the recent Village Council meeting, State Rep. Vicki Lopez had outlined three of the items she helped push at the State Legislature level, along with Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Village officials.

Those included:

- $1.4 million for beach replacement: "This is part of the $1.9 million (it will cost) to repair the beach that we lost to last year's hurricanes," Williamson said, alluding to the 17,000 cubic feet of sand that was washed away.

A total of $950,000 of that total comes from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Beach Management Funding Assistance Program and $450,000 from direct appropriations.

"This is very good," Williamson said, pleased with the 75% payoff. "We worked hard with the DEP to get into the Beach Funding Assistance Program (which is a 50-50 split), and our justification for the additional money, with the help of the Rep. Lopez, was because it was due to hurricane loss."

- $450,000 for immediate flood control: Rep. Lopez said this money for mitigation would be to repair or replace more than 100 catch basins and bolster 1.5 miles of roadway to prevent water buildup.

- $100,000 for special needs programs: "We're happy with this; again, we worked hard," Williamson said. "Our ability to coordinate with the (specific) departments directly," were the key to get the maximum benefit, he added.

Rep. Lopez said some of this money would also be used to train instructors.

- The fourth item of impact was the approval of $500,000 to Miami-Dade County, which will be overseeing the building the new, nearly $13 million public library on Key Biscayne, presumably within two years.

"We worked hard with Ray Baker (director) at the Public Library System," Williamson said, noting the work also was between the County and State. He said the design should be completed this year, followed by the bidding/selection of the construction team, which likely would take more than a year on the actual build.

Many of the budget items that Gov. DeSantis approved Thursday were geared toward the environment ("the strongest environmental budget we've ever had," he said); transportation ($4 billion focused on alleviating congestion); 5% pay raises for state employees; and some $2.7 billion in tax breaks with two back-to-school sales tax holidays, a hurricane prep tax holiday and a summer recreation tax holiday.

The budget includes:

- $1.9 billion to continue funding projects to improve water quality and restore the Everglades

- $1.1 billion for classroom teacher raises

- $711 million for the Live Local Act (more workforce housing)

- $100 million for the Florida Hometown Heroes Program

- $252 million for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership

- $259 million for the State Apartment Incentive Loan Program.

The budget also includes $4.9 billion for hurricane recovery and resiliency efforts.

Another $511 million worth of projects were vetoed, although Gov. DeSantis did not discuss them at the signing.

"We run a big budget in the state of Florida. We lower taxes in the state of Florida,” he said. “We are able to do things that make a difference in people’s lives by not wasting money but by spending it on things that have a great impact on the general public.”

The state budget goes into effect July 1.