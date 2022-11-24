Think local when counting your blessings this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is upon us. It’s a big holiday. It’s controversial. It’s family time. It’s not the weekend to start your diet. It’s history. It’s one of the biggest travel days and it’s a supersized shopping event. It’s also an opportunity to keep it hyper local.

Gratitude. As one of the 15,000+ people who call Key Biscayne home – whether you have been a resident for a long time or moved here recently – we all have a shockingly long list of reasons to be grateful.

Look up. The somewhat outmoded concept of walking and exploring your neighborhood on foot can have surprising results. Looking up allows you to discover the well-established tree canopy that helps shade our streets and keeps temperatures down. Enjoy sightings of tropical butterflies and birds galore. Scientists have discovered that the simple change in posture required to look up lifts the mood and spirit of people.

Thank you! When you run into your volunteer civil servants while at KB’s popular dog park, while grabbing a coffee at one of the many delicious eateries, or when dropping off your child at KB’s excellent public school or a private school… Thank them. Also, it’s a huge commitment to offer the time and energy it takes to serve the residents of our community as mayor, council member, or on a Village task force or committee. Thank them, too!

Go beyond the obvious. Continue to explore the many ways to count yourself lucky. How about a sunrise walk on our beaches? Visit Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and the historic El Farito!

Get out on the playing fields and toss a football. Wave hello to our friendly police and firefighters. Be inspired by a Citizen Science lecture, which is for everyone aged 7 to 107. Taste test fresh hummus or dragon fruit at the KB Farmer’s market every Saturday. Find out more about composting. Join the ASK Club or become a pickleball enthusiast.

The Nature Center offers a wide variety of programming for children and adults. Our retailers make it convenient to shop locally.

Take a moment this weekend to ensure you are signed up to the newsletters that keep you informed about the things the community provides to make our lives interesting, safe, convenient and inspiring!