Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said "in excess of 300 warnings" have been handed out for unsafe practices on electric bikes and motorized scooters.

Now, he wants to give everyone a fair warning -- and a chance for their input -- before stricter regulations, or even some type of ban, could possibly go before Village Council members on Feb. 15.

Two in-person "Scoot Safe" community information meetings will take place, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall Community Room, near the turtle fountain.

"It's important for parents and adults -- and kids can come, too -- who are concerned about (these devices)," Sousa said. "There's been a lot of misinformation as to what we can and cannot do, and what we are doing in the Village."

He's heard from some residents that the Village might require a driver's license before electric bikes, some which can reach speeds of 28 mph and higher, can be operated.

"That's not true; we can't do that," said Sousa, who has been getting updates from legislators in Tallahassee who are discussing ways to establish blanket rules for the micro-mobility devices, which must adhere to any motorized vehicle rules on the streets, such as stopping at red lights and stop signs, and not cutting across parks, such as the Village Green.

"We need input from parents, seniors, even kids, on how can we effectively control these things before someone gets hurt," he said.

Sousa introduced the Scoot Safe program last June, hoping to alert both riders and parents of the dangers of the motorized devices, especially when residents were being approached rapidly from behind on sidewalks. But apathy from parents didn't sit well with the police chief.

Traffic tickets range from $77.50 to $179 (plus taxes and other fees) for state statute violations. Moving violations, such as riding through a stop sign or traffic light; going too fast for conditions; or even impeding the flow of traffic result in the higher-priced violation.

At the December Village Council meeting, Sousa brought forth the first reading of an ordinance, not only to comprehensively define the three classifications of electric bicycles, but also to establish legislative language that would prohibit Class II electric bicycles on Village roadways and sidewalks, and ban all e-bikes within Village parks, subject to fines.

The differences are, basically, with speed, and how that speed is manufactured:

Class I: Uses a battery and electric motor to provide assistance up to 20 mph when the rider is pedaling. These bikes cannot have a throttle to turn on the motor without the rider pedaling. Speeds can increase, of course, when going downhill.

Class II: They work in two ways. First, the electric motor provides assistance at up to 20 mph when the rider is pedaling, just like a Class I bike. But, these also include a throttle, which can go up to 20 mph (or faster downhill) without pedaling.

Class III: These bikes, with a powerful motor, provide pedal assist at up to 28 mph (or even faster downhill). Primarily intended for streets and roads, they are ideal for biking in headwinds and on steeper hills. These also are commonly disallowed on bicycle paths or trails.

Some communities have banned micro-mobility devices entirely in specific areas, but usually it's the banning of private companies which have set up rentals of electric bikes, for example.

"This issue is very unique to Key Biscayne," Sousa said. "How to safely balance this, with respect to everyone, is what we're trying to do."

Sousa said a ban would only happen with a policy decision by the Council. But, several members were hesitant to take it that far in December, seeing it only as a method of last resort.

"We're looking at regulations vs. banning," Sousa said. "Just getting an understanding (of what people want) and eliciting feedback.

"This isn't one (meeting) I would miss. There's a lot of sentiment, both for and against, this ban. But we actually want to clear up any misinformation on what we can and cannot do, and just see what everyone would agree to."

For questions regarding the meetings, please call the Key Biscayne Police Department at 305-365-5555.