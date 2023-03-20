"This problem has really gotten out of hand," Village tries to deal with dogs on the beach

Fido can't enjoy running on Key Biscayne's beaches ... or can he?

During the last Village Council meeting, Mayor Joe Rasco, having received several phone calls and photos from residents, voiced concerns about how to control dogs on the beach, a clear infraction of Miami-Dade County's laws, which govern the Village beach areas.

"This problem has really gotten out of hand," Mayor Rasco said. "I'm getting clear pictures, and they're not all service animals."

He understands "this is an enforcement issue" but realizes the Village "can't have a policeman there 100% of the time."

Police Chief Frank Sousa said he's also been receiving the same photos and complaints.

"We have increased our patrols on the beach," he said. "I was out to the beach three times last week and saw only one dog and advised (the owner) of the rule. A lot of these photos are at sunset, and that makes it difficult since that's when our shift time is. But it is part of our daily proactive patrol."

One difficulty, Sousa conceded, is that "a lot of the dogs we encounter are service dogs. The general misunderstanding is that, by law, we are only allowed to ask two questions: We're not allowed to ask what service they perform or ask for their paperwork."

Councilman Ed London suggested there could be a way to allow dogs on the beach before 8 a.m. when "nobody is on the beach at that time in the morning."

But Mayor Rasco said, "Then, we are dealing with water qualities. ... Do you trust them to pick up after (the dog)?"

London, who is a dog owner, said he would certainly trust his fellow dog owners to pick up, also pointing to the area off Hobie Island Beach Park off the Rickenbacker Causeway, where dogs are allowed to enjoy the sand and surf, and there haven't been issues, to his knowledge.

According to the Village guidelines for dogs:

* Key Biscayne beaches are off-limits to dogs, unless special exemptions are made per the Miami-Dade County code, such as: service animals under Section 5-20(f), Americans with Disabilities Act.

* Emotional support dogs that provide comfort but have not been trained to perform a specific job or task for one who is disabled, are not allowed on the beach, but are allowed in Village parks.

* There are certain circumstances in which a service dog also would not be allowed on Key Biscayne's beaches, such as if they are "out of control" or are not housebroken.

Should an owner not immediately remove dog feces, at any location in the Village, they would be subject to fines (not to exceed $100 on the first violation), and possible imprisonment, under Article IV, Section 8-201.

Mayor Rasco said he would like to revisit this issue at a future Village Council meeting.