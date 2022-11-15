This Week at MAST Academy

Tuesday, November 15:

Ring Sales: Herf-Jones will be set up at a table outside the cafeteria during all lunches. Juniors may come up and ask questions about class ring sales.

Faculty Meeting: There will be a faculty after school from 3:10 pm to 4:10 pm.

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will compete at Doral Academy.

Wednesday, November 16:

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will compete against Killian High School.

Thursday, November 17:

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will compete against Westminster High School.

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will compete against Sunset High School.

Cup of Coffee: MAST’s second cup of coffee with the captain event will be hosted at 9 a.m.

Seniorgiving: MAST Academy’s SGA will be hosting a Friendsgiving for senior students throughout B-D lunches.

Friday, November 18:

No Events

Monday, November 21st:

No School. Fall Recess begins

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.