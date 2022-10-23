There are always exciting things happening at MAST Academy. Starting this week we offer readers a look at some of the best things happening at the school in the week ahead.

Whether you are a student, parent of a student an alumni of the school, here is where you can find out about upcoming activities.

Monday October 24:

Wear pink: To raise awareness for Breast Cancer, MAST is asking students and staff to wear pink. During lunch, a winner gets a special prize.

Golf: MAST Golf Team will play at districts from 3 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday October 25:

Tie Dye Tuesday: It’s Tie Dye Tuesday, join students in wearing tie dye, as well as a fun game of pin the fin on the mako during lunch.

Wednesday October 26:

Finish the Lyrics: MAST’s SGA will be hosting a finish the lyrics game during lunch.

Voting Field Trip: Students eligible to vote in the November elections are welcome to join a field trip to Miami Dade North Campus, where they will have the opportunity to vote early.

Thursday October 27th:

MAST Pep Rally: Students will wear their designated class colors and come together on the field for fun competitions.

Friday October 28:

Hula Hoop Contest: MAST’s SGA will be hosting a fun hula hoop contest during lunch!

College Fair: Colleges will be coming during lunch to answer questions students have about the application process and their institution.

Swimming: MAST’s swimming team will be competing at districts throughout the day.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.