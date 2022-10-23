There are always exciting things happening at MAST Academy. Starting this week we offer readers a look at some of the best things happening at the school in the week ahead.
Whether you are a student, parent of a student an alumni of the school, here is where you can find out about upcoming activities.
Monday October 24:
Wear pink: To raise awareness for Breast Cancer, MAST is asking students and staff to wear pink. During lunch, a winner gets a special prize.
Golf: MAST Golf Team will play at districts from 3 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday October 25:
Tie Dye Tuesday: It’s Tie Dye Tuesday, join students in wearing tie dye, as well as a fun game of pin the fin on the mako during lunch.
Wednesday October 26:
Finish the Lyrics: MAST’s SGA will be hosting a finish the lyrics game during lunch.
Voting Field Trip: Students eligible to vote in the November elections are welcome to join a field trip to Miami Dade North Campus, where they will have the opportunity to vote early.
Thursday October 27th:
MAST Pep Rally: Students will wear their designated class colors and come together on the field for fun competitions.
Friday October 28:
Hula Hoop Contest: MAST’s SGA will be hosting a fun hula hoop contest during lunch!
College Fair: Colleges will be coming during lunch to answer questions students have about the application process and their institution.
Swimming: MAST’s swimming team will be competing at districts throughout the day.
Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.