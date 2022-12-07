This Week at MAST: December 8-14

There are always exciting things happening at MAST Academy. Whether you are a student, parent or alumnus of the school, you can find out about upcoming activities at the school in this weekly summary.

Thursday December 8:

Soccer: MAST’s boys soccer team will be playing against Miami Killian Senior High school.

Basketball: MAST’s junior varsity basketball team will be competing against Coral Shores at 3:30 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s varsity basketball team will be competing against Coral Shores at 5 p.m.

Friday December 9:

Assembly: Every grade will attend an informational student assembly; time will vary by grade.

Soccer: MAST’s girls soccer team will be playing against Carrollton.

Monday December 12:

Assembly: Every grade will attend a second informational assembly; time will vary by grade.

Basketball: MAST’s varsity basketball team will be competing against Miami Killian Senior High School at 5 p.m.

Tuesday December 13:

Showcase: The performing arts club will host the holiday showcase throughout the school day; teachers must RSVP beforehand to attend with their class.

Blood drive: The One Blood-Blood Drive bus will be at MAST from 8:30-3 p.m to collect from participating students and staff.

Meeting: There will be an EESAC meeting after school from 3:10-4:10 p.m.

Wednesday December 14:

Soccer: MAST’s girl soccer team will be competing against Goleman Senior High School.

Basketball: MAST’S junior varsity basketball team will be competing against Booker T. Washington Senior High school at 6 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s varsity basketball team will be competing against Booker T. Washington Senior High School at 7:30 p.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

