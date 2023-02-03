This weekend’s Key Biscayne Kid’s Marketplace entrepreneurs are going green

With the objective to motivate kids to understand the value of their ideas and turn them into action, the Key Biscayne Kids Marketplace will celebrate its 5th anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 5 with a new ‘green’ mission.

As the daughters of Fernanda Torres and Cristina Dalmau, founders of the Kid’s Marketplace, we have been eager to promote our bath bomb business.

The entrepreneurial path took us through several successes and a couple of failures. We did lemonade at the park, cotton candy at the beach, slime door to door, squishies in colorful packages, customized cookies and cakes. Finally, we landed on a product that we believed had the potential to go on a real shop’s shelf: bath bombs.

We scheduled a meeting with Jorge Gonzales from The Golden Hog. He liked our product and, more importantly, he believed in us. Soon enough, our bath bombs were at the health and beauty section of a real store.

Further motivated, we talked to our mothers about how to enhance our business. This is where the idea of the Kid’s Marketplace was born. Our mothers realized that, just like us, many young entrepreneurs in the Key were eager to display their talent.

Fast forward to today. Our product, The Charm Bath Fizzers, have been displayed in Lilly Pulitzer, C’est Chou at the Design District, Wanahat at Upper Buena Vista, and the Community Church Farmers Market. We’ve participated in the Pinecrest Kid’s Marketplace and the four editions of the Key Biscayne Kid’s Marketplace, of course. And our line of products has expanded and now includes lip balm, foot scrub and soap.

We realized from the very beginning the positive impact that the Marketplace had on young entrepreneurs, their families and our community. We also started to become more aware of the lack of environmental accountability. We were surprised to see balloons being used as decoration. And when we helped with cleanup last year we noticed all the trash and un-eco-friendly decorations

Right then we committed to find ways to make the event “greener.”

We started with our own business. We realized that the packaging for The Charm Bath Fizzers was harmful to the environment. We were surprised to learn that more eco-friendly packaging was cheaper than the plastic we were using. Also, we switched to more natural ingredients in our product. It was a bit more costly, but we believed it was worth the expense.

Our own “green’ self-evaluation made us realize that most young entrepreneurs participating might be unaware of their business’ impact on our planet. Environmental awareness had not been part of the entrepreneurial learning experience.

We brainstormed and came up with a prize to help motivate the teen business entrepreneurs -- a $50 cash prize for the Marketplace’s “Most Environmentally Friendly Business.” This award joins three others: “Most Original Idea,”“Best Sales Team” and “Most Creative Stand.”

Another indication of the Marketplace’s commitment to being “green” is the presence of A Zero Waste Culture. Helena Iturralde and her team will be present to raise awareness for visitors on how to better dispose of their waste.

We are grateful for all the Marketplace has given us. Now we are happy to return the favor by motivating young entrepreneurs to be environmentally conscious. Follow us @kbgreenmission on Instagram for ideas on how to make your business more environmentally conscious.

The Marketplace will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, at The Village Green.