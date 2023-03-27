Thousands of volunteers expected for Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day as Baynanza celebrates 41st

Thousands of volunteers will gather to pick up tons of trash and debris along the shoreline of Biscayne Bay as part of ongoing efforts to protect the environment and Florida's endangered wildlife.

Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day is part of Baynanza, which is celebrated in March and April and is expected to draw thousands of environmental protection advocates, including local students and citizen scientists, to remove trash and debris along the bay's shorelines at 31 locations in Miami-Dade County.

Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day is Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.

In commemoration of Baynanza's 41st anniversary, the event has expanded to include several inland sites to enhance accessibility for the community and raise awareness that people's actions can have an impact on water resources and Biscayne Bay.

"Baynanza is a celebration of Biscayne Bay and its significance as one of the most important ecological systems in South Florida," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Last year's Baynanza event netted thousands of pounds of trash at 27 sites along the Bay that left environmental activists disgusted at the harm people can cause to the environment.

"I felt sick at what we picked up that day and every other weekend," said Jenne Whales, a volunteer who lives in Miami. "All the plastic water and soda bottles, cigarette butts, candy wrappers and other items are dangerous to our environment. People need to be educated on how important it is to protect the environment."

Baynanza, which culminates with Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day, debuted in 1982 and volunteers have helped remove over a million pounds of trash from Biscayne Bay.

Volunteers for Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day can sign up at miamidade.gov/baynanza.