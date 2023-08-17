Threatening calls, DUI arrest, and fictitious check fraud among recent KB police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of July 31 to August 13.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

July 31, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a trunk left open at the 600 block of Hampton Lane. Officers secured the trunk and left a crime opportunity notice.

Police units responded to reports of dogs on the beach around the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Units circled the area, and no dogs were located.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Road regarding a fire alarm. Officers contacted a male, who advised the sensors were malfunctioning. The fire department was notified.

August 1, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers located an unlocked BMW with the trunk open at the 300 block of Gulf Road. The trunk was secured, and a crime opportunity notice was left.

While on patrol, officers were stopped at the 300 block of Ocean Drive regarding loud music. Officers contacted the person playing the music and advised them of the village noise ordinance.

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 700 block of South Mashta Drive. Units checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol, officers observed a motorcycle with an obstructed tag at Sonesta Drive & Caribbean Road. A traffic stop was conducted, and a citation was issued.

August 2, 2023

While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle make a U-turn and lose control at Crandon Boulevard & West Wood Drive. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. After a thorough investigation, it was determined the driver had their faculties impaired. The driver was taken into custody for D.U.I. and transported to TGK Jail.

Units were dispatched to the 300 block of Atlantic Road regarding a suspicious incident. Officers contacted the owner, who advised a door window was smashed. There was no attempt to enter the home. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a threatening calls complaint. Officers contacted the complainant and completed a report.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 500 block of Bay Lane regarding a neighbor dispute over palm tree seeds. Officers contacted the landscaper and neighbor.

Officers were dispatched to 10 Village Green Way regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Units circulated the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

While on patrol, officers stopped a vehicle at 1 Crandon Boulevard for making an illegal U-turn. A traffic stop was conducted, and a citation was issued.

Units responded to a residential alarm at the 60 block of Cape Florida Drive. Units contacted the homeowner, who advised she set off the alarm in error.

August 3, 2023

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding reports of a suspicious person in the area. Units circulated the area and were unable to locate the person.

Units were dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a property damage call. Units were advised a driver bumped into a flower pot. Both parties resolved the damage amongst themselves.

While on patrol, officers issued a parking citation at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive for parking on the roadway.

Officers conducted a stop of a golf cart at the 50 block of West Mashta Drive. The cart was not registered and was driven by a juvenile. The juvenile was issued a civil citation.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted KBPD regarding a phone scam. After conversation, it was determined the incident and the call took place in Doral. The complainant was referred to Doral PD.

KBPD units responded to a Baker Act at the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard.

Units responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a medical call. Officers contacted the mother who was concerned for her son’s well-being. The son was not located.

Police officers assisted MDPD units with a D.U.I. arrest at 1 Crandon Boulevard.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The driver was contacted and issued a citation.

Units were sent to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a noise complaint. On arrival, no noise or music was heard. Officers contacted the homeowner’s son, who advised he had some friends in the backyard having a discussion. They were advised of the complaint.

August 4, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle. Units circulated the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

While conducting beach patrols, officers located three separate dogs on the beach. Officers spoke with each owner and advised them of the Village ordinance.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who advised their Mini Cooper was taken from the garage with the keys inside of the vehicle. Officers completed a report and issued a B.O.L.O. The vehicle was recovered the next morning in Coral Springs.

Units were dispatched regarding juveniles jumping from the Mashta Bridge inside of the water. Officers contacted the kids and advised they could not jump into the water. They complied and left without further incident.

August 5, 2023

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a loud noise and music complaint. On arrival, security contacted officers and advised the party had ended. Officers did not observe or hear any violations.

Police responded to the 200 block of Seaview Drive regarding the theft of a scooter. Officers contacted the victim and completed a report.

Units responded to the 200 block of Island Drive regarding a stolen vehicle. On arrival, the victim said their BMW X7 was stolen with the keys inside of the vehicle. KBPD collaborated with MDPD and located the vehicle unattended. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a single vehicle accident. On arrival, officers observed a vehicle had driven into a unit, causing damage. KBFD and MFD responded to the scene. An accident investigation was completed.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 6000 block of Crandon Boulevard for equipment violations. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

August 6, 2023

Units responded to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner, and all was okay.

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Sunrise Drive regarding a loud noise/music complaint. On arrival, no violation was observed.

While on patrol, officers contacted a male trespassing on a property at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. The male was issued a trespass warning and left without further incident.

Police responded to West Enid Drive & Fernwood Road regarding a minor accident between a vehicle and a golf cart. Units contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Units were dispatched to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a hit and run. Officers contacted the involved party and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD officers completed a found property report at Greenwood Drive & Hampton Lane for a found yellow backpack. The backpack was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Officers contacted two males in a vacant lot at the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard. A records check was conducted, and the males were issued a trespass warning.

August 7, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door open at a property on the 800 block of Harbor Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 200 block of West Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street wanted to document an incident they had while walking their dog with another person.

While on patrol, an officer stopped a golf cart at the 700 block of Fernwood Road for running a stop sign. Officers contacted the driver, and a citation was issued.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police to document a missing UPS package.

Units were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcrest Road regarding a disturbance between two contractors. Both contractors were contacted, and a report was completed.

KBPD officers were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 1000 block of Mariner Drive. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Units responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD officers assisted Code enforcement at the 900 block of Mariner Drive with a stop work order. The construction crew was told they could not continue working until a proper fence was installed.

Police responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers responded to the 30 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Units were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Road regarding a hit and run. Officers contacted the involved party and completed a traffic crash investigation.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police to complete a fraud report. A case card was issued.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Fernwood Road regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

August 8, 2023

Units responded to the 200 block of Hampton Lane regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and they settled amongst themselves.

Police responded to Village Green Way & West McIntyre Street regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

A contractor at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police to report a dispute he had with another contractor. A case card was issued.

The complainant at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive contacted police about paying a contractor who did not do the agreed upon job. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

The reportee at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police regarding a found wallet. The wallet was placed into evidence.

The complainant at the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding a fraud report. The report was completed.

Officers completed a report at the 200 block of Galen Drive for a lost Brazilian Passport.

Units responded to reports of juveniles causing a disturbance at the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. Units circled the area and were unable to locate anyone.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

August 9, 2023

KBPD units were dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a minor traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a disturbance. On arrival, the dispute was settled, and all was okay on-scene.

Police responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a 9-11 hang-up. On arrival, officers contacted the security desk. All was normal and the call appeared to be unfounded.

KBPD officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol, units conducted a traffic stop at the 70 block of Crandon Boulevard for an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the expired tag, no valid driver’s license, and no motorcycle endorsement. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear and citations.

August 10, 2023

While on patrol, officers discovered six non-residents inside of Beach Park. A records check was conducted, and they were issued a trespass warning.

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a suspicious BMW at West Mashta Drive & Crandon Boulevard. Upon sight of the officers, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. A B.O.L.O. was issued.

A fraud report was completed at the 700 block of North Mashta for a fictitious check cashed online and removing funds from a company account.

Officers responded to East Heather Drive & Caribbean Road regarding a traffic crash involving a lawn truck and a vehicle. A traffic crash investigation was completed.

Units responded to the 600 block of South Mashta Drive regarding a group of juveniles sunbathing inside of a vacant lot. Officers contacted the juveniles and their parents.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Harbor Drive regarding a loud noise/music complaint. Upon arrival, officers heard minimal noise. The homeowner’s son was contacted and advised of the Village noise ordinance.

While on patrol, officers received notification from the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard of a stolen vehicle inside of the Village. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied and began surveillance. A short time later, the vehicle became occupied. Officers conducted a felony stop and placed the driver into custody. Officers discovered various narcotics and multiple identifications on another subject. The City of Miami was contacted. Both subjects were transported to TGK Jail for booking.

August 11, 2023

KBPD units responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, and a records check confirmed the tag attached was stolen from the City of Miami. The tag was seized and placed into evidence.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Mashta Drive regarding a noise complaint to the construction crew. Officers contacted the construction workers and advised them of the complaint. The noise stopped.

August 12, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding reports of a loud party. On arrival, officers heard the noise violation. The owner was contacted and issued a written warning.

Units were dispatched to the 500 block of Satinwood Drive regarding a loud noise/music complaint. Officers did not hear or observe any violation.

KBPD units assisted the MDPD at the 300 block of Alton Road.

Officers responded to a theft call at the community center, located at 10 Village Green Way. Officers contacted the victim, who advised their Super-73 was stolen. Officers observed CCTV footage and contacted Detectives. A case card was issued.

Police were contacted regarding a group of people playing music excessively on the beach around the 600 block of Ocean Drive. Officers canvassed the area and did not locate anyone.

KBPD was contacted from the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding two kayaks possibly being pulled out to sea. Units responded and did not locate anyone or any kayaks. KBPD requested the Coast Guard to canvas the area. The Coast Guard was unable to locate anyone.

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 800 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised they entered the incorrect code.

August 13, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a vehicle at the 400 block of Warren Lane with its trunk left open. The trunk was closed, and a crime opportunity notice was provided.

Police completed a found property report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard for a wallet. The wallet was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Officers responded to West McIntyre St. & Village Green Way regarding a verbal altercation between two juveniles. The juveniles and the parents were contacted. The incident was documented, and no further police action was needed.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a hit and run. Officers contacted the complainant and completed a report.

