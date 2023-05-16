Three Key Biscayne students nominated for the prestigious Silver Knight Award recognizing outstanding public service

The Miami Herald Silver Knight Award is a highly regarded national award for outstanding high school seniors who have not only achieved good grades, but have applied their talents and knowledge to contribute to their community and their school.

This program was started in 1959 by John S. Knight, founder and editor emeritus of Knight Ridder Newspapers and a former publisher of The Miami Herald. Some well known former recipients of the Silver Knight Award are Oscar winning composer Bill Conti in 1959 (he wrote the music for films such as “Rocky” and “Karate Kid”) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 1982.

Three students from Key Biscayne were nominated for the 2023 award, each in the area of music. They are: Alessandra Peña, from Gulliver Prep; Ian Barnett, from Ransom Everglades High School; and Pauline Stanham, from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

Alessandra Peña

Peña, a gifted dancer and choreographer, has shared her talents for eight years with the Inclusion Theater Project (ITP), which teaches the dramatic arts to students with emotional, developmental and physical disabilities.

Peña began as a volunteer with ITP in the 5th grade, and her talents were soon recognized. She was later invited to teach dance to the students.

“I jumped at the opportunity to combine my passion for dance and teaching,” she said. “Dance has always been food for my soul.”

When Peña first started at ITP, she had some misconceptions to overcome.

“I went in with preconceived ideas about what the students would be able to do,” said Peña, adding: “They shattered my expectations. I now realize the amazing potential of people with disabilities, and the incredible contributions they can make to society.”

Recently, Peña decided to try and integrate the ITP program with her school’s dance department. The ITP students were looking for more challenging projects, and she wanted to honor their efforts by finding a more integrated stage for them to showcase their talents.

“Thanks to the administration at Gulliver Prep and especially to my dance instructor, Ms. Gerri Barerras, my dream has become a reality,” Peña said.

“As a performing artist, Alessandra mesmerizes you when she takes the stage, for passion exudes from every part of her body when performing,” said Barerras. “As a storyteller, Ale is on fire communicating on the dance floor. An inspiration to others and a light in the dance room, Duke University will be acquiring a true gem.”

Ian Barnett

Barnett was nominated for the Silver Knight Award after he created and taught a course on classical music composition in the Greater Miami Youth Symphony’s annual summer program.

The project resulted from the Bowden Fellowship he received at Ransom Everglades High School. The school grants cc the fellowship to students for research projects.

His mentor for this project was Jennifer Nero.

“When Ian was assigned to me, I was a bit intimidated by the music topic since I did not play any musical instrument,” said his mentor, Jennifer Nero, the Humanities Chair at Ransom. “But Ian explained that what he needed from me was to ‘teach me how to teach’.”

Nero showed Ian how to structure lessons based on learning objectives, and how to scaffold lessons.

“The greatest challenge to this project was condensing years worth of knowledge and experience in composition into five one-hour classes that would give students sufficient tools to inspire them to want to compose,” said Barnett, who has been writing music since he was a toddler. He also has been a musician with the Greater Miami Youth Orchestra for 12 years, playing the violin.

“The project made me really believe that anyone is capable of composing beautiful music,” said Barnett. “I remember how one of the girls initially was incredibly shy, and to my surprise, by the end of the course, she was one of the most enthusiastic students in the class.”

Barnett acknowledged his school counselors, Nero, and his parents for encouraging him to pursue his passion for music. He will be attending Princeton University in the fall and majoring in engineering.

Pauline Stanham

“Music has helped me define who I am and how I give back to my community,” said Pauline Stanham, describing her Silver Knight project.

In 2017, Stanham joined the choir at her parish St. Agnes Church in Key Biscayne. At the beginning there were eight girls. According to Stanham, the Monday night services consisted of this small choir and a handful of worshippers. Now they are at maximum capacity.

“Fast-forward two years to 2019,” she said, “and we have produced our first album, ‘ERES.’ It was a huge success, hitting thousands of streams by the day.”

The choir, now known as “Agnes,” was invited to perform in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and their song “Jesus Yo Creo Ti,” featuring Stanham as the lead vocalist, was the theme for the Medjugorje Youth Festival.

“There are many life lessons I learned along the way,” said Stanham.”That not everything will happen my way…but that everything happens for a reason.”

In 2017 Stanham attended a retreat at her parish St. Agnes. During the event, she spoke with Anna Keller Sarmiento, a leader there.

“After the retreat, Ms. Sarmiento spoke of wanting to start an adoration choir,” said Stanham. “I was familiar with adoration because I had been to several in Uruguay, where my family is originally from, but never in Miami.”

From this encounter, Stanham came up with the idea to have virtual adoration at St. Agnes every Monday night. It was such a huge success, they began an outdoor adoration.

“The church lawn would fill with hundreds of people, six feet apart (this was during COVID), praising God,” said Stanham.

She has also used her musical gift to bring smiles to hospitalized children through the Project JOY (Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last). Barnett began this project in her sophomore year.

According to Stanham, Project JOY has surpassed their fundraising goals in each of their projects, which Stanham attributes to the generosity of the Key Biscayne community.

Stanham said she wanted to “give a special shout out to my singing coach, Jeanette Hopkins, for all of the years she has worked with me and taught me the importance of using my voice for the greater good.”

The Silver Knight Awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. May 25 at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL. For further information, email silverknight@miamiherald.com