Three key Charter Revision considerations will be focus of March 10 public meeting

Key Biscayne Charter Revision Commission members will bring back “philosophical” views — and experts in their field — to the March 10 (6 p.m.) meeting in an effort to reach a consensus on at least three major sticking points after having explored, line by line, all eight articles in the Code of Ordinances.

Among the items agreed upon during this past Tuesday morning’s meeting, however, was reverting to five-year Charter Commission Reviews, as opposed to 10 that was approved in 2012. But a further look into official documents from that meeting by city attorneys showed the language in Section 7.06 was never changed — simply a mistake.

“Maybe we need more routine maintenance (of articles, code ordinance language, etc.) every five years,” said Commission Chair Allison McCormick.

Jud Kurlancheek and Jennifer Stearns Buttrick agreed that “in this day and age” — and with more people on the island — more challenges to the Code of Ordinances would be expected, so the language will be left as it is, back to the five-year cycle.

As far as the three major items still being discussed:

Elections

“This is something we could talk about for months,” McCormick said.

Buttrick, in an effort toward majority voting — thus, being more representative of the community — has raised the issue of “seat” voting for Village Council rather than the plurality vote in which some election winners may get just 30% of the vote.

“I’m clearly in the minority here,” she said, noting that seats are the only way to get to 50 percent (of the vote), and in other elections some ran just because there was an open seat. “Why should the mayor have to run with a primary, why not Council?

“We’re dealing with taxpayer dollars and (we have) a Pollyanna approach. We have now 8,000 registered voters, twice as many (when we started) ... it makes it much easier to understand (their platforms) when they run for seats.”

Kurlancheek said running for seats would make it more combative. “If we thought the last election was ugly ... look at other cities ... it’s not who we are,” he said.

Joe Rasco added, “I wish we could figure out a way to do both things ... maybe make the election more meaningful. If they got 50 percent, they deserve to be there ... I’m really troubled we can’t get to that ... can we have that primary?”

Marco Gomez said he would be concerned with low election turnout for a primary, plus “the additional burden and cost to candidates, I think, would be discouraging (rather than encouraging) civic engagement,” he said. “We basically have a block voting structure and I’m comfortable with that.”

Later, however, Kurlancheek was open to a possible alteration of the system.

“This argument that ‘if it ain’t broke ...’ is ludicrous,” Kurlancheek said. “That’s why this Commission exists ... I’m not scared to change.”

“I feel it’s broken ...,” said Buttrick, adding that the ‘seat’ voting concept was put to the voters on Key Biscayne in 2002 – “with 27 other amendments” – and it didn’t pass.

“The current system is rough on those (Council) members doing a good job,” she added.

McCormick and the rest of the Commission wanted city attorneys to check how other nearby cities conduct primaries.

“Regarding mayor seats, a lot of times the mayor (in our Village) ran unopposed,” McCormick said, getting examples from Buttrick, whose research pointed to Bob Vernon (twice), Frank Caplan and Mayra Lindsey as examples. Current Mayor Mike Davey ran unopposed in 2020 as well.

“But there were several elections that weren’t,” Buttrick said, noting that opposing candidates eventually came together for the betterment of the city.

“This will be on the agenda for next time,” she said. “We have a lot to think about.”

Meanwhile, the current term limits were OK’d, because “the public has the mechanism (via the second-term election for a mayor or a recall for Council members) to make a change if it’s not working,” she said.

Debt cap

Keeping in mind this is simply language for the city to follow, what would happen in a case such as the Rickenbacker Causeway or other potential projects that could crop up, McCormick asked. “How do you (then) execute what the Village wants?”

Buttrick asked why a debt cap was even necessary.

Kurlancheek said if the voters approved the $100 million General Obligation Bond referendum, “it doesn’t make sense” to have a debt cap, say, as low as $2 million. He asked, “Could we exclude resiliency projects from the debt cap?”

Buttrick said she would have an issue of excluding GO Bonds from the debt cap “because of perception (by) the public.”

Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum was asked to return with more information regarding the debt cap, and McCormick asked if everyone on the five-member Commission “could come prepared with philosophical ideas” for the March 10 meeting.

Zoning and land use

“I don’t think this will get simpler,” said Jeremy Calleros Gauger, the city’s Building, Zoning and Planning Director, regarding land use questions. “As you know, the current charter is very restrictive when it comes to amending regulations.”

Suggestions were brought forth to “at least making exceptions (or changing the wording) to resiliency and sea level rise, for example, such as the main usage of parks.

“Lake View Park is basically a stormwater park ... you could argue that stormwater is its main use,” Kurlancheek said.

“It’s not about the interpretation, it’s about the challengeability of it,” Calleros Gauger said, noting that the city would likely integrate many resiliency projects in areas like this.

He would like, perhaps, to add flexibility to Section 4.15, especially in cases involving resiliency and sea level rise.

“I can imagine anything would be helpful,” he added, it could involve offering height bonuses for private houses or commercial properties. “Broadly speaking ... it would be great to modify definitions ... to frankly simplify some of this and make it more transparent.”

Calleros Gauger said any proposed changes must still go through the Council (or public) process. “This is something we could bring back.”

Buttrick said once the language is in the Charter, “taking it out is difficult. ... Could we add language that reads, ‘unless approved by a supermajority of the Village Council’?”

A Village referendum is currently required to make such changes, and it was made clear that it is not about voting on specific projects – such as a proposed Montessori school perhaps eyeing a site not on church-related or Government Use land – but, rather, policies in general.

“We have good information for our next meeting,” McCormick said.

Other items that were brought up during last Tuesday's meeting:

- In Section 6.02, the Charter reads it can be amended in two ways: by ordinance or by petition. Commission members want to add a third way: by vote, in which the item would be brought before Council for approval before the City Clerk would then work with the County Elections Department to get it onto the November ballot.

- Section 7.01, which prohibits casino gambling in the Village, was clarified as to not having any effect on online gambling.

- Also to be discussed on March 10 are compensation or reimbursement possibilities for unpaid Council members, and what should be the costs for having the City Clerk print out an abundance of official documents for private use.

- Lastly, the Commission will address one resident’s request for an “open government” policy on the Charter’s record, falling in line with state laws and the county’s Citizens Bill of Rights. That discussion led to how and where Sunshine meetings can take place, although Kurlancheek would like all meetings in the Council Chamber and televised.

“Maybe there is a place for affirmation of transparency (in our Charter),” McCormick said.