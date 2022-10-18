Tickets on sale for Rotary Club’s 17th Wine & Food Festival fundraiser set for November 18

When you do something for 17 years, you are likely to create something special, and the upcoming Rotary Club of Key Biscayne’s Wine & Food Festival promises to be the best one yet, with new restaurants participating, more wineries and side events.

“More than 30 wines will be offered, including the wines participating in the competition,” said Ruben Weisson, the Rotarian leading the event since its inception, adding that this year the event has added a “Meet the Winemaker” event.

The featured winemaker will be Robert Rex, Deerfield Ranch Winery, 2018 Winemaker of the Year. Rex will host a special seminar on “How to Blend the Five Noble Grapes” for a select group of 30 individuals. This event will take place at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club at 7 p.m. on November 15. For tickets, contact Weisson at (305) 569-1884.

The main event – the 17th Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest – will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. on November 18 at the Fairways on the Key.

The evening will begin with a Prosecco to “season the palate” for the wines to follow. Once inside, you will be able to sample wines from 13 wineries. This year’s participating wineries are:

-Taddei Wines, Napa, CA

-Tenute Ugolini, Valpolicella, Italy

-Jako Wines, Oltrepo Pavese, Valdobbiadene, Lazio, Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy

-Deerfield Ranch Winery, Sonoma, CA

-Papapietro Perry, Winery, Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA

-Tayson Pierce, Napa Valley, CA

-Eric Philippe Champagne, France

-La Contralta Winery, Sardinia, Italy

-Andrea Daponte Distillery, Valdobbiadene, Italy

-Ferrante Winery, Grand River Valley, OH

-Bodegas Bouza do Rei, Rias Baixas, Spain

-Bodega Iaccarini, Mendoza, Argentina

-Bodegas Frutos Villar, Rueda, Toro, Cigales D.O., Spain

-Bodegas Bohorquez, Ribera del Duero, Spain

-Domain Terre de Mistral, Provence, France

-Domaine Les Sibu, Côtes du Rhône Villages, Gigondas, France

All presented wines will be available for sale through The Golden Hog, the event’s official wine retailer. The Golden Hog will coordinate all orders, payment, delivery and pick-up.

Also included in the price of admission will be a variety of food delicacies prepared by several prominent Key Biscayne and Miami restaurants. Some of the participating restaurants include Old Lisbon, Novecento, Ayesha, Churrasco Brazil, and The Golden Hog (who will be sampling their 2022 Thanksgiving menu).

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation and its affiliated charities, in particular the Arc of South Florida’s programs for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Proceeds will also be used to benefit The Rotary International Foundation’s work in emerging countries.

Over the past four years, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne has successfully obtained matching grants from local Rotary District 6990 and The Rotary International Foundation in Evanston, IL exceeding $500,000 to maximize the charitable impact of this fundraiser.

Tickets for the event are $85 per person and can be purchased by visiting keybiscaynewinefest.com. For more information, contact Gabe Parra at (305) 759-8500, ext. 102 or email ghparra@arcsofla.org. For sponsorship information, please contact Ruben Weisson at (305) 569-1884 or email ruben.weisson@wellsfargo.com