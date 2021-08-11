The Rickenbacker Causeway is an aging piece of transportation infrastructure in dire need of a major overhaul and multi-modal improvements. It is owned, operated, and maintained by Miami-Dade County and has reached the end of its design life.

A private consortium submitted an unsolicited proposal to the county for a Public Private Partnership (P3) to privatize the causeway and on July 8 the County Commission approved the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for that purpose. Subsequently, the county announced that their goal is for the Rickenbacker to be a “traffic plan with a recreation component.”

But the optics belies that statement. Miami-Dade Park personnel have primary responsibility for the project and at a recent “listening” session hosted by the county the majority of speakers recognized were non-Key Biscayne cycling enthusiasts.

The Rickenbacker is the driveway to our homes and essential to our mobility and connectivity. We must remain vigilant.

Our Mayor and Manager spoke in front of the County Commission when the issuance of the RFP was approved. They have also had conversations with county leadership, both elected and appointed. They argued that Key Biscayne should be an active participant in the project, and they report that the county agrees, particularly Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

I thank them. Unfortunately, more is needed.

Missing is the involvement and opinions of Key Biscayne residents. There must be a muscular presence to what could be an existential threat to our daily lives. We should work toward an intergovernmental agreement to assume control of the road -- or, at least, a written understanding of Key Biscayne’s role in the project, and assurances that mobility will be paramount.

I submit that Key Biscayne simply “having a seat at the table” has not served us well in the past.

I support multi-modal development of the Causeway and repair or replacement of the bridges. I am not opining on the merits of the unsolicited Bernard Zyscovich plan or any other proposal. Zyscovich Is a friend and I once represented his firm, but it did not involve the Z plan.

The past three Mayors of Miami-Dade have sought to privatize the Rickenbacker. Mayor Carlos Alvarez offered to sell it to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX). Mayor Carlos Gimenez was working with two firms crafting a P3 proposal for it. And now Mayor Levine Cava has accepted the unsolicited proposal and started an RFP process.

Why have three county administrations sought to divest themselves of the road? Simple. The Rickenbacker is a burden. It shows an annual “profit,” but that does not account for the expense to replace the Bear Cut Bridge, repair the Powell and West bridges, make necessary improvements for sustainability, and reconfigure it for multi-modal purposes. The county wants to remove all these obligations from its books.

In 2019, the average daily traffic count was 41,000 vehicles, making it one of the county’s most traveled roadways. A July 2017 inspection of Bear Cut Bridge recommended it be replaced “because of substandard load carrying capacity.” BridgeReports.com reports that a June 2018 inspection of the Powell Bridge noted its “unstable” bridge foundation.

Miami-Dade can’t adequately design, build, operate and maintain the Rickenbacker. If it did the bridges would not be in critical condition, and multi-modal safety improvements would have been performed.

At the beginning of Mayor Davey’s first term, Servando Parapar, a transportation expert and Key Biscayne resident, and I suggested to him that the Village craft a Key Biscayne response to efforts for Rickenbacker privatization. He brought the matter to Council and it was rejected.

So here we are today. Key Biscayne residents are entrusting others with privatizing our only link to the mainland.There is little information on what that means.

Allow me to suggest a course of action:

- Schedule a community forum to tell residents about the Rickenbacker proposal and listen to their reactions;

- Acknowledge that the Rickenbacker is a crucial piece of multi-modal transportation infrastructure. It is not primarily a linear park or recreation area, but it is the only way in and out for Village residents and the only way for Miami area residents and tourists to enjoy our beaches, marinas, parks, and sports and recreation facilities;

- Request that the staff handling the county’s RFP have a transportation focus rather than a parks and recreation emphasis.

- Involve the state of Florida. The Rickenbacker is the only means of access to the sixth most visited state park, and it has a state road designation (SR913);

- Recognize that it is in our best interest to gain control of this infrastructure asset to ensure its long-term functionality and efficient use;

- Work toward a long-term Intergovernmental Agreement with Miami-Dade County to fund, design, build, operate and maintain the Rickenbacker.

The Rickenbacker is the driveway to our homes. It is essential to our mobility and connectivity. While we are delighted to share our overall “slice of paradise” with others, it is only us -- Key Biscayne residents-- who depend on it for our daily existence.

As Tom Hanks said in the film, Sully, “Can we get serious now?”