The Key Biscayne Women’s Club is excited to continue their tradition of offering scholarships to a student – or students – who live on Key Biscayne full time or whose parent(s) are full time employed on the island.

The student must be planning to attend college during the fall 2022 semester.

Eligible students must demonstrate good academic standing and financial need. The winner or winners will be chosen on or around April 15.

Scholarship application forms may be picked up at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center offices at 88 W. McIntyre, Suite 100 in Key Biscayne. This is adjacent to the Key Biscayne Police Department and returns to the Chamber of Commerce offices by April 1st. .

For more information, contact Ann Taintor at 1taintor@bellsouth.net