Time to recycle or shred unwanted electronic devices; April 15 at Civic Center

Key Biscayne residents can rid themselves of electronic items they no longer want during the village's annual electronics recycling and shredding event.

The event is scheduled for April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Civic Center parking lot.

Jessica Drouet, communications director for the Village of Key Biscayne, said items that can be recycled include computers, televisions, media players, copiers, fax machines, old phones, PDAs, and chargers.

The Village will also accept mercury-bearing devices and batteries, fluorescent lamps, ballasts, capacitors, lead-acid batteries, and lithium and regular batteries (not to exceed 10 pounds), and small home electronics like toasters and hair dryers.

Things NOT accepted by the Village will not take includes ranges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, tools and TVs.

For more information, call Village Hall at (305) 365-5511 or visit https://keybiscayne.fl.gov.