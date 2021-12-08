Tina Dailey Foundation donates $50,000

This past week, at the premiere of the documentary. “Stigma,” the Tina Dailey Foundation presented a $50,000 check to the Baptist Health Foundation to continue their work around mental health and wellness in memory of Tina.

In 2019, the Tina Dailey Foundation partnered with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation to be their fiscal sponsor and manage the TDF's administrative, financial, and legal duties.

