Summer is just around the corner and with children out of school, there are a lot of opportunities to have fun while staying safe. Each summer, your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue helps residents after accidents. We hope these accidents can be prevented by following a few simple tips:

Grilling Safety

Always grill outside in an open space with a three-foot safe zone.

Open and air out your gas grill before igniting. If the grill does not light right away, turn off the gas and wait several minutes before trying again.

Keep your grill clean – old grease can catch fire!

Always keep a fire extinguisher or hose nearby.

Visit the National Fire Protection Association for more tips: www.nfpa.org

Water Safety

Never take your eyes off children near water. Have a “designated supervisor” who knows they are responsible for any children in or near water.

Install protective barriers around pools – there are fences, alarms, and other options that fit any style or home.

Keep doors that go out to pools or canals closed. Add an alert or chime to your doors to alert you if someone goes outside.

Teach your kids how to swim as young as possible!

Visit Water Smart Florida for more tips: www.watersmartfl.com

If there is an emergency, dial 911. That is the best way to get immediate assistance. Your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and Police will be dispatched as appropriate.

One last tip: don’t forget your sunscreen!

Be safe and have a wonderful summer.