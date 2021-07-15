Sea turtles are wonders of nature that have rightfully consumed the attention of the media, school kids on field trips and divers and other ocean lovers. They are a rare treat.

For residents of Key Biscayne, visiting sea turtles is an annual event, coming on shore to make their nests and deliver their offspring every summer.

While the turtle’s arrival is predictable, there were concerns the turtles would not reappear on our coast this year in light of the recent beach renourishment project.

To gain more insight into this situation, I spoke with Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer of Key Biscayne.

I asked Samimy how long the turtles had been coming to the island. He chuckled and said, “For as long as Key Biscayne has been here, the turtles have been here.”

Regarding the concerns expressed about beach renourishment disrupting sea turtles from returning to the island this year, Samimy said there is no reason to be concerned.

He said the project was completed in advance of the turtles arrival, keeping them in mind every step of the way.

According to Samimy, the Village takes turtle safety “very seriously.” The imported beach sand was inspected to ensure it was compatible for the turtles. The sand grains have to be a specific size, and when placing it on the beach they were careful not to produce any steep angles the turtles couldn’t climb up.

Even the color of the sand matters since it affects the temperature, which in turn can determine the sex of turtle hatchlings.

Samimy said that every morning the county clears the beach of seaweed and debris. Turtle nesting season also brings an additional job: recording turtle tracks and locating viable nests.

The nests are marked off with neon tape, creating a perimeter that islanders can easily see and know to leave alone during the May to October nesting season.

Asked what else island residents can do to help the turtles, other than avoiding them, Samimy referenced lighting restrictions. During the season, residents are asked not to shine any lights on the beach because it can disorient mama turtles coming ashore, or the mamas and their hatchlings heading back to the ocean.

When hatchlings leave the nest they head toward the moonlight over the ocean. Lights in the opposite direction can disorient them -- as well as their mothers -- on their way back into the Atlantic.

“The impact of light should be minimized,” Samimy said. “The potential (exists to) disturb the turtles and (their journey) to the ocean.”

Samimy pointed out that beach chairs and other beach accessories should be stored off the beach since they can create obstacles for the turtles.

“Appreciate the fact that they’re there,” Samimy said. “Enjoy the experience of seeing the process and let it make its way back to the ocean. Let them do what they do, and be a passive observer in the process.”

Isabel Papp is a 10th grader at Palmer Trinity, and an intern writer for Islander News.