To our children; a poem for Father's Day - A los Hijos: poema por el dia del padre

All hours
Everyday
Every beat
While you look for your place
I'm with you
Among the people
In the distance
Along the paths
When you feel lonely
I'm with you
Create your world
Discover new faces
Walk your desert
Explore the mysteries
Overcome mistakes
Uncover the secrets
Beyond the infinite sky
Under the moon
Facing the immense sea
You ‘ll take your own course
And I’ll dream that
I’m with you.
Versión en español
Todas las horas
Todos los dias
Cada latido
Mientras buscas tu lugar
Estoy contigo
Entre la gente
En la distancia
Por los caminos
Cuando sientes soledad
Estoy contigo
Crea tu mundo
Descubre nuevos rostros
Camina tu desierto
Indaga los misterios
Supera los errores
Conoce los secretos
Ante la Luna
Frente al mar inmenso
Bajo el cielo eterno
Llevarás tu propio rumbo.
Soñaré que voy contigo.