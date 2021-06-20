To our children; a poem for Father's Day - A los Hijos: poema por el dia del padre

All hours

Everyday

Every beat

While you look for your place

I'm with you

Among the people

In the distance

Along the paths

When you feel lonely

I'm with you

Create your world

Discover new faces

Walk your desert

Explore the mysteries

Overcome mistakes

Uncover the secrets

Beyond the infinite sky

Under the moon

Facing the immense sea

You ‘ll take your own course

And I’ll dream that

I’m with you.

Versión en español

Todas las horas

Todos los dias

Cada latido

Mientras buscas tu lugar

Estoy contigo

Entre la gente

En la distancia

Por los caminos

Cuando sientes soledad

Estoy contigo

Crea tu mundo

Descubre nuevos rostros

Camina tu desierto

Indaga los misterios

Supera los errores

Conoce los secretos

Ante la Luna

Frente al mar inmenso

Bajo el cielo eterno

Llevarás tu propio rumbo.

Soñaré que voy contigo.