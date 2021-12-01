Now that Mayor Levine-Cava has shared the results of the Value for Money analysis, it is your incumbent duty to close this shameful chapter and formally ask the Board of County Commissioners to rescind the RFP process. It is because the P3 process is still alive that I ask you to support a resolution at the next Council meeting asking the Board to rescind the RFP.

With the current P3 there is no public benefit, just increased cost (higher tolls) to the public it intends to serve. At the same time, it implies the loss of control over a public asset for over 80 years.

Clearly, the best option is for the Board of County Commissioners to cancel this RFP and replace it with a more inclusive process going forward -- one that provides an opportunity to structure a proposal from the ground up, with the public interest at its core, not privatization for the sake of privatization.

Additionally, I respectfully ask you to advocate in favor of a new framework in which transparency and inclusion prevail. A new process that will benefit all people of Miami-Dade County, rather than the narrow dreams of an influential operator. A process grounded in technically-sound recommendations by transportation specialists, not parks and recreation.

And last, but not least, we need an accelerated replacement plan with clear timelines, based on an honest and impartial assessment of the true state of the current infrastructure (all three bridges, but Bear Cut in particular).

Remember, for everyone else, the Rickenbacker represents access to recreational areas, beaches, marinas and parks; for us in Key Biscayne, it is our driveway.

Sincerely,

Juan Santaella

PS. During a fortuitous excursion out on the bay last Sunday, I navigated under the Bear Cut Bridge. The deficiencies are plain to see. I saw fissures in multiple columns, I assume from corrosion and exposure to saltwater. If this is the observable part of the columns, I don't want to think about the conditions of the submerged substructure. A stark reminder that bridges have lifespans, and clearly Bear Cut needs to be replaced soon. I encourage you to (contact the) marine patrol to take you out there to see it for yourselves. It is scary to think about what will happen during the next hurricane.