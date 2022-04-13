Miami Seaquarium’s new owners, The Dolphin Company, have agreed to allow third-party veterinarians onto the premises to conduct an independent examination and assessment of the health and well-being of the orca, Tokitae (also known as Lolita), and other mammals.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the agreement during a recent news conference. She was joined by County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who sponsored legislation to have the mammals' health examined, along with The Dolphin Company COO Renato Lenzi, and Pritam Singh, a conservationist with the Friends of Lolita group.

“With The Dolphin Company now operating the Miami Seaquarium, I am confident that the animals, guests and our residents will enjoy a renewed facility that treats all with respect,” Mayor Cava said. “My priority has always been to ensure that Lolita, also known as Tokitae, is in good health and that she receives the care she needs. I am proud to announce that, under the guidance of the county, The Dolphin Company has agreed to an independent exam by a third-party veterinarian. We look forward to receiving their results in the near future.”

Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, said he accepted the agreement and added that Toki's health and well-being is in good hands with the company.

He said The Dolphin Company has been taking care of more than 300 marine mammals, including dolphins, sea lions and manatees for the past 27 years.

"The Dolphin Company is honored to now be operating the beloved Miami Seaquarium," Albor said. "As has always been the case with the 33 parks and marine mammal habitats we run in the U.S. and around the world, we operate in full transparency, and place the highest value on the health of every single animal in our care.

"We thank Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and all others in Miami and around the world who have offered support and share our interest in providing Toki with the best home possible."

The county will continue to monitor the Seaquarium closely and make unannounced visits to the facility to ensure compliance.

The health and well-being of Toki, now 56, who has made her home at the Seaquarium for the past 52 years, has been the focus this year after reports surfaced that she was ill.

The Miami Seaquarium recently announced that Lolita would no longer be performing in attractions for loving fans. But The Dolphin Company said it wants to bring back the excitement at the facility for people and their families to enjoy.

Mayor Cava said, when the company was hired in early March, she had confidence that the new operator would do a good job.

“Today marks a new day for the Miami Seaquarium and all of the creatures within its care,” said Mayor Cava.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s report clears the way for Miami-Dade County’s approval of the Seaquarium lease transfer from Palace Entertainment to The Dolphin Company. Our shared priority remains providing the highest standard of care for all the Seaquarium’s marine inhabitants, including the beloved orca Lolita (Tokitae).”

For more information on the Miami Seaquarium, click here.