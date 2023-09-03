Todd Hofferberth celebrates 25 years running Parks Department for the Village

When Todd Hofferberth first learned that the Village of Key Biscayne was hiring a Parks and Recreation Director, he decided to make a visit to the Island to explore the community.

He loaded his bike on the back of his car and came out for a ride. Cycling around the Key, he experienced something different from what he was accustomed to on Miami Beach. “People smiled and said hello,” he recalls.

That was 25 years ago, and Todd knew then that Key Biscayne was the right fit for him.

There are three divisions within the Department, and Todd supervises all three: the Parks Division, the Community Center Division, and the Athletics Division.

Asked what makes him successful in his post, Todd readily credits his talented and dedicated staff. Ana Colls serves as the Department’s Assistant Director and does an excellent job managing programming at the Community Center.

Todd points out that a number of his staff are homegrown, having started working for the department when they were young, often on a part-time basis, and later moving into permanent positions. For example, Alfie Zayas, who grew up on the Key playing sports, now helps manage the athletics programs. Henry Lopez, who serves as the Community Center’s night manager, was also a former part-time employee. But Todd is proud of all of his staff. “I could fill an entire issue of the Islander News just talking about them!” he exclaims.

When Todd interviewed for the job with Village Manager Sam Kissinger in 1998, he figured he’d be in the job for maybe three or four years. At that time, the Village Green was still new, and the Community Center was a pipe dream. But his role expanded over time, and he has always found the work invigorating.

Marco Gomez, who has organized the Key Biscayne Lighthouse Run for the past 15 years, marvels at Todd’s ability to get things done. “Todd has a James Bond persona, cool under pressure, and he always prevails in the end. The Village is fortunate to have him in a leadership position.”

Todd takes customer service to heart. “It’s what the Department all boils down to,” he says. “We respond to and address the needs of the community.” When the Community Center first opened, Todd accepted an offer from the Ritz-Carlton for staff to participate in customer service training, and he is grateful that they did so, for the lessons paid off.

Todd embraces change. “Life – and our community – is always evolving. We try to learn from our mistakes and continuously improve. We can always do better.”

He appreciates working within a close community and tries to get out of his office as much as he can. “Walking around the Community Center and the Village keeps me in touch with why I am doing this work. Also, I bump into people, and they point out what is going great and what needs some work. It keeps me plugged in.”

He promotes team building. Though he doesn’t consider himself much of a basketball player, he recently took up the sport so that he can play friendly games with his coworkers. He also encourages partnerships between the Village and other entities. For example, the athletics programs make use of playing fields at St. Agnes, the K-8 School, and MAST Academy, and Todd looks forward to working with Miami-Dade County on integrating community programming into the new library.

When he’s not on the job, Todd enjoys participating in all forms of recreation. He is an avid mountain biker and particularly likes the trails on Virginia Key. And his recreational pursuits have had other benefits. On a Saturday morning at the Miami Rowing Club about 12 years ago, he met Natalia Palma. The two hit it off and have recently become engaged.

Congratulations, Todd!

