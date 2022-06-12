The health and welfare of the Miami Seaquarium’s 57-year-old orca, Toki, seems to be improving with medications and therapy, according to an independent health and welfare assessment of the mammal, who is also known as Lolita.

Once she is fully stableand, her caregivers can discontinue the treatments.

Lolita has been the main attraction at the Seaquarium for more than five decades. She fell ill earlier this year and stopped performing until medical experts gave her clearance to resume shows.

On June 2, Dr. James McBain and Dr. Stephanie Norman, marine mammal experts, released details of their most recent assessment of Lolita.

During the May 13 and 14 examinations and evaluations, the doctors concluded Lolita was suffering from an acute illness, but they don't know the exact cause of the ailment.

“Based on our examination over the two days we were present, and our review of her medical records, Toki is demonstrating a return toward normal hematology and chemistry values,” McBain said in his report. “We hope to see indications that her blood work has stabilized within the next few weeks.

“From our observation, she is receiving constant and high quality care from her veterinarian team,” he added. “She remains on appropriate medication with the plan to discontinue the current therapy once blood values show stability.”

The Dolphin Company, the new operators for the Miami Seaquarium, along with Miami-Dade County and Friends of Lolita, a not-for-profit organization that brought awareness to the mammal’s condition, collaborated on a health evaluation strategy in April.

According to the medical report, the assessment of Toki's recent medical records and current regimen of care demonstrated the improvement of the mammal's hematology and chemistry values.

McBain said he and Norman have scrutinized Toki's medical records, including the different medications she was given, since 2016. During exams, they observed her condition, and her behavior during enrichment sessions and also while she was not engaged in enrichment behaviors. They note her responses to training and medical staff, and to her pool mate, a male Pacific white-sided dolphin.

"Most importantly, we noted that, in the period beginning in late December 2021 and continuing into March 2022, just prior to the change of management of the Miami Seaquarium, Toki suffered from an acute illness evidenced through her blood examinations and behavior monitoring," said McBain. "This was a very serious health event. Bloodwork results and responses to treatment confirmed this illness and the ongoing subsequent recovery, but they did not specifically reveal the cause of illness."

Norman said the short term plan is that they, the seaquarium veterinarian and a consulting veterinarian will continue to monitor her health.

"We will perform on-site health and behavior assessments on a regular basis and issue public updates on a monthly basis," Norman said. "She is a unique animal with a unique story who is loved and cared for” by the seaquarium staff – and people worldwide.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was pleased with the results of Toki’s medical evaluation, and she wants to make sure all mammals at the seaquarium are living in a healthy environment.

“Just 45 days after transferring ownership of the Miami Seaquarium, my administration was proud to work with our partners and secure the independent evaluation of (Toki),” said Cava. “We are encouraged by the initial findings of this independent assessment.”

Patrick Pearson, the new general manager of Miami Seaquarium, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring Toki receives the highest quality care and to providing transparency in regard to her health and wellbeing,” he said.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who sponsored legislation for a third party veterinarian, said progress is being made to bring Lolita back to good health. "I am happy to share the results from the independent health assessment," Regalado said on social media.

Friends of Lolita, a nonprofit founded by philanthropist and environmentalist Pritam Singh, and Charles Vinick, executive director of The Whale Sanctuary Project, collaborated on the assessment.

This is a major accomplishment in identifying what is the best path forward for Toki,” Singh said. “Our team looks forward to continued collaboration with Miami-Dade County, the Miami Seaquarium, and The Dolphin Company to ensure the ultimate health of Toki.”