Lovable Lolita, the 57-year-old killer whale who lived at Miami Seaquarium, died Friday of an apparent renal condition, the facility announced.

The attraction said Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki, began showing signs of discomfort two days ago.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) post by the Miami Seaquarium read: "Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively. Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon from what is believed to be a renal condition.

"Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit."

Lolita was about 4 years old when she was captured in Pugent Sound in 1970, spending the ensuing decades performing in captivity.

Last year, the Seaquarium announced her retirement, under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and earlier this year it looked like efforts would begin to prepare to return her to the Pacific Northwest, but federal and state approval were slow in coming.

The move would have required working with trainers to teach her how to survive in the wild, including building up muscle and teaching her to hunt and catch fish.

It resonated as an unpopular decision with many fans of the killer whale, who thought survival wouldn't come easily.

The orca whale, which delighted thousands of visitors with its back-flips and shenanigans,

Indianapolis Colts owner and philanthropist Jim Irsay was part of a group hoping to relocate her to the waters where Lolita's mother, Ocean Sun, apparently swims.

“I'm excited to be a part of Lolita's journey to freedom,” Irsay said. “I know Lolita wants to get to free waters.” Estimates of $20 million would have been the cost to relocate the killer whale.

Last year, the Miami Seaquarium announced it would no longer stage shows with her, under an agreement with federal regulators.

The Dolphin Company officially reached an agreement to take ownership of the famed Seaquarium on Aug. 17, 2021. It operates some 27 other parks and habitats in Mexico, Argentina, the Caribbean and Italy, along with Marineland in St. Augustine and Dolphin Connection in Duck Key.

Animal rights advocates, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), have long fought for Lolita to spend her final years back home in a controlled setting. It would have taken months for the whale to build its muscles for long swims, but plans for 24-hour care were in place.

Eduardo Albor, who heads The Dolphin Company, told reporters last year that his daughter became upset while watching one of Lolita's shows, believing the area was too small to hold a 5,000-pound killer whale.

Lolita had lived in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet, and 20 feet deep.

“Finding a better future for Lolita is one of the reasons that motivated us to acquire the Miami Seaquarium," Albor said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had called the relocation plan historic, saying, “So many have hoped and prayed for this result for many, many years."

The Seaquarium opened in 1955 on Virginia Key, and was the filming location for 88 episodes of the “Flipper” TV series and movies during the 1960's.