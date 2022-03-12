In the state of sunshine, and particularly Key Biscayne, where the giant yellow orb shines brightly an average of 248 days a year, the subject of Daylight Saving Time has been batted around longer than Major League Baseball negotiations.

Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, said “it’s really a personal preference ... but I personally hate it.”

He said the extra hour in the afternoon in the spring and the longer, darker evening hours in the fall do not really have an impact on the environment.

“The environment just sees the sun going up and down; we notice because we wear watches,” he said. “Personally, I see it as something silly. I think we may be the only people in the world still doing it. ... Whatever prompted it in the first place is not pertinent now.”

The origins of changing the clocks actually go back as far as 1784, when Benjamin Franklin penned a satirical essay that changing the clocks would maximize the amount of sunlight time, and then an entomologist followed in the 1890s so he could study more insects in the daylight and how they would impact the environment.

When World War I arrived, countries — started by Germany in 1916 — adopted Daylight Saving Time in an effort to conserve fuel or energy. The act was reintroduced in World War II, and then the energy crisis of the 1970s bolstered the movement in the U.S.

Whether it reduces heating or air-conditioning costs, however, has been challenged.

One benefit is not needing to turn on lights for quite a while at athletic fields during the spring and summer seasons, and another benefit might be a crime deterrent with more evening daylight, something a 2013 British study indicated as much as a 20% reduction.

Four years ago, former Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed House Bill 1013 to enact uniform Daylight Saving Time for all Floridians, with the House vote 103-11 favoring “yeas” and the Senate vote 33-2 with “yeas” dominating.

The bill, which became effective July 1, 2018, declares the Legislature’s intent to observe Daylight Saving Time year-round throughout the entire state if federal law is amended to permit states to take such action.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has since proposed the idea at the national level, introducing what he called the “Sunshine Protection Act,” but has not received clearance from legislators on Capitol Hill.

Earlier this week, a congressional panel debated whether to end the nation’s “spring forward” and “fall back” policy, citing health effects — such as evidence from experts who say adults are affected by more heart attacks and strokes, as well as sleep deprivation for both kids and workers — of shifting the clock twice a year.

Any change to Florida’s observance (simply staying with Standard Time) would require amending, or repealing, the Uniform Time Act of 1966, something that Rubio believes is a good idea.

As part of his comments, Sen. Rubio said Americans will soon “suffer yet another ridiculous time change,” calling the practice “antiquated” and “dumb.”

“As a country, we’ve dealt with this policy for far too long,” he said in a video message. “So please, let’s just lock the clock once and for all and put all this stupidity behind us.”

The Washington Post reported this week that more than 40 states are considering changes to end the shifting and federal lawmakers are weighing legislation that could make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The only parts of the U.S. that do not have Daylight Saving Time are Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa.

For the record, you still will have to “spring forward” at 2 a.m. Sunday.