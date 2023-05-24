Top students with a heart for the community recognized with nominations for the Silver Knight Award

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two part series profiling Key Biscayne students nominated for the Silver Knight Award

The Miami Herald Silver Knight Award is a prestigious national award for outstanding area high school seniors who have contributed to their community, while maintaining good grades.

The 65th Silver Knight Awards Ceremony will be held Thursday, May 25. Award-winners will receive $2,000, a round-trip ticket to anywhere in the US, a coveted Silver Knight statue, and their profile in The Miami Herald.

Last week, Islander News spotlighted several Key Biscayne students up for the 2023 Silver Knight Award. Included here are the remaining local nominees.

Lara Zadeh was nominated in the Science category for using a PlanktoScope, an open source hardware platform, to allow for imaging of plankton samples and study the ecology of organisms in freshwater and marine habitats. The images are then analyzed using Artificial Intelligence applications for species classification.

Zadeh’s PlanktoScope will highlight critical subcategories of oceanography, including water quality, ecosystem health, and diversity in coastal and open ocean environments.

At NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML) the PlanktoScope will be used to collect images in the Florida Keys, Florida Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, and international oceanographic expeditions.

“Volunteering at AOML has introduced me to many phenomenal, dedicated, knowledgeable and innovative professional scientists and researchers,” said Zadeh. “Especially my mentor, Dr. Enrique Montes, who has offered his unwavering support throughout this journey in constructing this PlanktoScope.”

Isabella Luna Mejia was nominated in the English and Literature category for developing Lunastella (Lunastella.co), which “rescues” discarded fabrics by turning them into trendy scrunchies. The profits are then used to fund Misioneros del Camino, an orphanage in Guatemala.

“So far, we have donated $10,000 and have saved yards of fabric and elastics from polluting the community,” said Mejia. “Fabric in a landfill can take up to 200 years to decompose and emit toxic gas in the process.”

Funds from Lunastella have paid for educational programs at the orphanage, and a girl’s life-saving surgery. The company has also created jobs by employing local seamstresses.

She wished to recognise the contributions of Brenda Gomez, who guided her in coordination of all packages and letters sent to the children, and Alfredo Rabassa for organizing the mission trips.

Sebastian Curiel was nominated in the World Languages category for creating the non-profit Charms4Change, which makes and sells jewelry then sends the profits to a school in Île-à-Vache, Haiti to help pay the salaries of the teachers, thus providing free tuition for 135 students.

“I learned during this project that in Haiti, decent public schools are practically unheard of,” said Curiel. “And most families cannot afford the cost of a private school. What started as an artistic hobby, eventually became my mission. I sell my handmade jewelry, and phone accessories on Instagram, username @Charms4Changee.”

At MAST Academy, Curiel is president of the French Honor Society, which allowed him to increase awareness of the conditions in Haiti.

Camila Acquarone was nominated for the General Scholarship category. She developed the application WE TEER, which connects volunteers with organizations based on their passions.

“I not only wanted to create an app that connected volunteers, but also an app that inspired students to volunteer beyond their school’s community service requirements,” said Acquarone.

There were challenges during the development of the app, such as bug fixes and unnecessary components, but working with the developers at Deep Creek Solution in Argentina, they overcame the obstacles.

“This project could not have been developed without the help of those around me,” said Acquarone. “My brother Federico and I worked together on the app, and my parents provided us with constant support.”

Carlota Navarro was nominated for the Business category. She created Otti Accessories, a business selling handmade jewelry, which contributes to the nonprofits: TECHO Colombia, Hermanos de la Calle, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“Our current challenge is getting more sales. We are online with Etsy, and just got approved to have an Amazon handmade account,” said Navarro.

When Navarro had a booth at a craft fair, she was approached by a fellow Venezuelan who introduced her to Venprededoros, an organization that assists women entrepreneurs.

“Venprededoros connected us with women around the world, hosted fairs to sell our products, and inspired us to move forward and expand,” said Navarro. “They gave me a place to grow, personally and professionally.

Rodrigo Diaz was nominated in the Speech category. He created Breaking Frontera Tutoring. The project was sponsored by Tkestra Study Center.

“TKestra helped me create the curriculum for the classes,” said Diaz. “I would like to thank Joe Palos and Eduardo Sourd, who helped make the project possible.”

Once a curriculum was created and tutors selected, the last challenge was setting up tutoring sessions. Since the students were in Peru, the time difference has been an ongoing challenge.

“I always have wanted to be an engineer, but this project made me realize I want to be an engineer who helps others be better,” said Diaz.

Esther Abraham was nominated in the English category. She started the BIPOC Book Club, where they read books written by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) that often deal with issues of racism.

“The hardest part was encouraging people to attend the club meetings,” said Abraham. “The word BIPOC automatically alienates all who do not fall under that category.”

By blending her passion for literature and social justice she hoped to create a forum where it was not awkward to discuss race, but instead were encouraged to do so.

Abraham said strong participation “gave me the confidence and reassurance that I was doing the right thing.”

Emma Costa was chosen for the Vocational Technology category. Her project focus was to find an engineering solution to improve hand-sifting of compost.

“The challenge was to create a method to sift the compost that could meet the communities’ demand,” said Costa.

Costa’s first prototype was bike-powered, followed by one that used a reciprocating saw. “The prototyping process was the most challenging during this project, especially when working with repurposed materials,” Costa said, adding that she was “lucky to have had such a great support team of Mr. Miller and Helena Iturralde from A Zero Waste Culture.”

Carola Besler was nominated in the Mathematics category. She also worked with A Zero Waste Culture, but in an analytical role.

“Apart from weighing and managing waste and compost, I also calculate and analyze the data generated to show the amount of energy saved by restricting CO2 use in different equivalents,” said Besler.

Besler found that the greatest challenge was to get accurate data, because there was not much accurate data from governmental sources on non-industrial composting. She learned that data can vary significantly from one organization to another, and many websites put information out with no supporting evidence.

Maria Josefina Estrada was nominated for Journalism for writing and designing a digital monthly newsletter for the nonprofit Flying High 4 Haiti, which supports a school in Ile-de-Vache, Haiti, and also provides emergency help for communities facing earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Estrada’s goals while writing the newsletter included accurately reporting the group’s projects, and to design a clever, informative and visually appealing newsletter that helped incentivize people to become donors.

“I would like to thank Ines Lozano who is involved in all aspects of (Flying High 4 Haiti), and was always there for any help I needed,” said Estrada.

Camila Nedeff was selected for the Digital and Interactive Media catagory. Her project was to create a two-minute video advocating for the PASTEUR Act, a bill encouraging antibiotic development.

“I worked with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and my relative’s personal cystic fibrosis (CF) story, to describe what CF is, how it affected him, and what actions Congress can take,” said Nedeff.

She faced minor challenges during the project, mostly dealing with equipment, such as her phone lagging while trying to edit hours-long interviews with Brian Callana, who was her inspiration for the project.

Ava Maule was nominated for the Social Science award for her social media based organization, Voteens, which aims to spread voter awareness and promote civic engagement among her generation.

Through a series of social media posts, and voter registration events, Maule hit her target audience and also reached local and state legislators to build a bridge between them and their younger constituents.

“I found it difficult to set aside my personal biases and remain impartial on current events I was reporting on,” said Maule. “I did my best to refrain from using opinionated media, so my organization remained credible and nonpartisan.”

Alexis Jose was nominated in the Art category. After classes at MAST, Jose would go to a group home for foster children and tutor them in art. She created the curriculum and used her talents to bring art experiences to the children.

“Initially trying to get students to stay engaged was difficult,” said Jose. “By collaborating with the supervisors, we solved this by playing music and letting the students stand while drawing.”

Jose wished to recognise her mother’s work with a foster and adoption agency, Our Kids, as the inspiration for the project, and her art teacher, Mr. Lacayo, who saw her potential.

Gretchen Perez was nominated in Music and Dance. Knowing that the cost keeps many young dancers from learning the basics, which keeps them from reaching their potential, she created an organization to teach young dancers the basics in ballet, Hip Hop etc.

“It was challenging to earn the kids’ trust,” said Perez. “But it was beautiful to see the change and happiness on their faces the moment I would start teaching choreography.”

Perez started dancing at seven, and used it as a way to express her feelings. She is now training professionally with Susie Garcia, one of Miami’s top choreographers.

Luisa Mantilla was nominated in the Athletics category because of her ambassadorship at STEM to Stern, a non-profit that provides the means for underprivileged children to take STEM and rowing classes.

Mantilla enlisted the assistance of Rowers for Change, another non-profit with similar goals, taking her fundraising across the country. Through her ambassadorship with these two groups, she was able to raise $4,000.

“I would like to thank Will Bott, the director of STEM to Stern, for being an effective and incredible leader for such a groundbreaking organization,” said Mantilla.

Sophia Hurwitz is a nominee for the Drama catagory. Hurwitz is the founder, choreographer and dance instructor for her program Dance Just Cause. She has shared this activity with Shake-A Leg Miami and Petrova’s Promise in her home country Poland.

Hurwitz has attended summer camp at Shake-A-Leg since she was 10, now as a mentor she introduced Dance Just Cause.

“In Poland, many Ukrainian children have come to seek refuge from war. This summer I arranged multiple dance sessions for orphanages near me,” said Hurwitz. “I will continue to hold classes in Poland, and in the Ukraine when the war situation allows their return.”

The Silver Knight Award Ceremony will be at 7 p.m. today at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL. For further information, contact silverknights@miamiherald.com