Local organization planning new tennis courts

About 10 new tennis courts for the island may become a reality if a local non-profit organization is granted permission to install them on county property. The proposed courts will be located on the Key Biscayne Golf Course, east of the driving range.

Operation of the golf course will not be affected. Eddie Easton, a member of the newly-formed organization, said a number of island residents have expressed interest in having more tennis courts on the Key.

Ed Smith, another member, took the preliminary step of discussing the matter with county officials, stressing that the proposal is for the entire county.

“This is absolutely not a private club,” Smith emphasized. “There will be annual memberships and hourly rates similar to the method by which the golf course is operated.”

Belen Wolverines rip Ransom

The Belen Wolverines finally put it together last Saturday and defeated Ransom 42-31 in a football game that had a lot at stake for the victors.

Manny de la Fuente rushed for over 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in his finest game to date. Two of his scores came in the first half, which saw Ransom take a 25-21 lead. Then came the finest second half of football this team has played in two years.

Early in the third period, Gus Perez-Abren tossed his second TD pass of the game, a 35-yarder to Oscar Kramer for a 37-25 Belen lead to set off the fireworks.

Ransom tried to come back but defensive tackle Fred Arvesu, who had 16 tackles and six assists for the day, recovered a fumble and galloped 50 yards for another Wolverine TD. For Arvesu, who just may be the best defensive tackle in the county, it was his first TD in four years of varsity football.

Surgery technique demonstrated in Costa Rica

Key Biscayne’s Dr. Harold Sawelson was one of a quartet of American doctors who recently traveled to Costa Rica to demonstrate techniques for ultrasound cataract surgery. “The real pleasure of the experience was in the opportunity to help the people there and our fellow ophthalmologists,” he said.

Costa Rica has only 22 ophthalmologists for its population of nearly two million people and only four surgical hospitals, all in or near its capital.

Complicating problems for the rural population, according to Sawelson, is that they feel they must bring their entire families with them to the city, hoping to find their farms intact when they return weeks later.

Obviously out-patient surgery would indeed be a boon to this population. So the Costa Rican government and the Caravans of Good Will, a missionary group, arranged for the doctors to demonstrate the technique.

Key Colony Phase I

The “topping off” of Phase I of Key Colony was right on schedule, and the pile driving for Phase II was finished two days ahead of schedule, according to Judy Reinach, public relations associate for Key Colony.“We’re very proud not to disturb the island during the holidays,” she said.

Mercy Hospital Ball

With the Mercy Hospital Foundation Ball just a few weeks away, Foundation Director Richard Longacre and his wife, Marjorie, enjoyed a recent cocktail party for committee members and their guests, hosted by ball chairman Dr. Ricardo Nunez and his wife, Loly. The November 19 gala will be held at the Doral Country Club.

Real Estate

Kay Ashcom has lived on Key Biscayne since 1955 and has been involved in real estate since 1962, when she participated in the sale of Island House, the first high-rise on the island.

Ashcom was Sales Manager for Beeman Development Corporation, builders and developers of Galen Breakers and Island Breakers on Key Biscayne.

Concert series

Arnold Grayson’s Early Music Consort will inaugurate the newly formed Key Biscayne Concert Series. Grayson and his group will appear at St. Christopher’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

The program will feature Renaissance and Baroque Music, but the professional ensemble’s repertoire also includes the music of six centuries using authentic period instruments.

In addition to directing the Early Music Consort, Grayson is also the director of the Collegium Musicum at the University of Miami and the owner-manager of the Recorder Workshop, a familiar Coconut Grove landmark on Bird Road.

There’s no passing this Buck

An ordinary day in the life of Buck Hogel is far from ordinary. As superintendent of services for the Royal Biscayne Hotel, Hogel has seen many celebrities and heard some interesting tales. For example, he once got the scoop on the St. Valentine's Day Massacre from the chief of police who had investigated it.

Yet what someone else might consider special, Hogel is exposed to daily and finds little to remark about.

“Oh, yes, Mr. Cousteau is a beautiful person,” he said about the internationally famous oceanographer. And, “Yes, we have had some unusual pets here — a tiger on a leash once, as I recall. And Salty the seal was our guest during a filming — that was fun.” But nothing unusual, mind you.

Hogel has been with the hotel from its opening in December of 1965, when it was called the Galen Beach Hotel.