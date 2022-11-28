Toy Town’s annual Christmas party will get everyone into the holiday spirit

Christmas is right around the corner and Santa Claus will soon be making the rounds. One of the jolly old fella’s stops is Toy Town at the Square Shopping Center, where kids will be able to sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Toy Town's annual holiday Christmas party is slated for December 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will also include a raffle for prizes, face painting, entertainment and refreshments, said store manager Michelle Camps.

"We have been doing it for many years – for the customers," Camps said. "It's a community event, putting it together for the community."

Toy Town has been a popular store for kids in Key Biscayne and nearby communities on the mainland for more than 20 years.

Key to its success is the personal touch of store owner Mary Tague, who carefully chooses which toys make it onto the shelves. She ensures that the toys are not only high-quality and educational, but also enjoyable.

“We carry toys and gifts for all ages, including baby toys, outdoor activities, puzzles, board games, school supplies, and arts and crafts,” Tague said. "We even carry dog toys now."

Toy Town has been named among Miami's top toy stores and has been celebrated in the media for its excellent customer service, carrying in-demand toys, and offering free gift wrapping.

The holiday Christmas party is sure to help the community get into the Christmas spirit, especially for those still experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a big event every year," said Camps. "People love it a lot."