On the heels of Christmas comes the annual Three Kings Day, a celebration that takes place January 5 across the world as millions of people commemorate the arrival of Three Kings (Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar) to see the Baby Jesus.

The Village of Key Biscayne for the past 10 years has celebrated Three Kings Day with a parade, thanks to the Club eXpats. This year the parade will start at 4:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 100 Harbor Blvd. The route will take the parade along Crandon Boulevard and Mashta Road to Civic Center Fountain, and ending on Fernwood Drive.

Three men dressed as the Three Kings will lead the parade in a vintage fire truck, throwing candy to children along the parade route. Following the parade, children will deliver their wishing letters to the Three Kings in front of the Christmas tree at the Village Center.

The event also includes Spanish-inspired music and activities for kids, said Rebeca Calvet, a member of the eXpats Club. In addition, attendees will be able to taste the traditional roscon de reye” (ring shaped cake with a hidden present) and hot chocolate, as is Hispanic tradition.

Hispanics across the world celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings, who followed the north star and came bearing gifts to baby Jesus.

Calvet said the eXpats club, a social club and relocation company, brought the event to Key Biscayne because of its large Hispanic population.

"We have been doing this event for the last 10 years and the parade for the last six years," said Calvet. "The village has always been helpful to bring the event to the community and to share a nice moment for the families to keep up our tradition."

Tatyana Chiocchetti, executive director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, said the Three Kings Day event is a great asset to the community. "We will definitely be attending the event this year."

For more information on the Three Kings Day event, call (305) 608-3591.