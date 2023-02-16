Traffic, Rickenbacker Causeway and protest against immigrants were making news in Key Biscayne in 1980

Safety Patrols treated to picnic

The Safety Patrols for the Community School were treated to a picnic and beach day at the State Park last Thursday. The patrols worked very hard this year at keeping the streets safe for the school's students.

Sunday brings new high in traffic woes

Sunday's traffic found the Public Safety Department and Metro Dade Traf-tic and Transportation face to face atop the Rickenbacker Bridge. Richard Eichinger, Traffic Analyst II for Metro Dade's Traffic and Transportation Department, stated that at about 2:15 p.m. traffic was tied up with numerous hit and runs, stalled cars and minor accidents.

Traffic and Transportation began setting up for the implementation of contra-flow around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic committee holds open meeting

The Rickenbacker Traffic Committee is holding an open meeting tonight at 8 p.m. in Shaver Auditorium at the Towers of Key Biscayne.

On the agenda of the meeting will be a review of solutions which the Dade County Department of Traffic and Transportation is proposing regarding the traffic problems on the causeway. Among these solutions are a computerized system of traffic lights to regulate contraflow traffic lanes, two heliports for emergency use and new markers for lane separations.

There will also be open discussions of other possible solutions, a proposed moratorium for the recreation areas and the pros and cons of a high bridge to replace the drawbridge.

Reginald Walters, director of the Dade County Planning Department will be at the meeting to discuss the forecast for the growth of recreational and residential areas. Also on the agenda is a discussion of police jurisdiction at the entrance to the causeway. The public is invited to attend this meeting.

Key Biscayne Brownie Troop #586 celebrated Thinking Day last February.

Solution for Causeway Flow Proposed

The Rickenbacker Traffic Committee is holding a public meeting Thursday, February 28, at 8 p.m. in Shaver Hall at the Towers of Key Biscayne. The proposed plans for automatic, computerized traffic lights for Rickenbacker Causeway will be one of the main subjects of the meeting.

Also on the agenda will be discussions of the volume of traffic on the causeway, lane markers to increase safety, the areas designated as helicopter landing areas for emergency evacuations, the pros and cons of a high bridge and the possibility of a moratorium on more recreational facilities for the area.

The plans for the traffic lights have been developed by the Dade County Department of Traffic and Transportation to facilitate the changing of traffic lanes to allow three lanes of traffic to travel in one direction when necessary.

Key traffic forecast

Snoopy inspires fan club

When it's raining cats and dogs on Key Biscayne it's raining Snoopys over the Sime household on Harbor Drive.

One year ago, Lisa Sime, Tina liffe, Maria Elisa Holguin, Genoveva Holguin and Stacia Smith formed a Snoopy Club. The club meets on Wednesday afternoons for their weekly business meeting for which records are kept, dues paid and schedules planned.

On Saturday the club meets for field trips and fundraising projects. Meetings are held in the home of Lisa Sime, the official Snoopy headquarters. Posted on the door of Lisa's room is a sign that reads, "If you do not like Snoopy, stay out of this room."

The club, like most, has rules and regulations, such as do not insult Snoopy, do not fight or else, do not lie to each other, give as much money as you can and share all things of Snoopy.

