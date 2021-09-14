Key Biscayne residents, take heed. On Sept. 19, traffic through the village will be disrupted by a triathlon event that starts and ends at Crandon Park.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with an ocean swim, followed by a bike ride along northbound Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker Causeway. Riders will go over the William Powell Bridge, make a U-turn at the bottom of the bridge, then return to Crandon Park.

Different competition groups will be involved in the triathlon and there will be staggered starts through 8 a.m.

The final, running portion of the race, at Crandon Park.

Mercedes Childers, of race organizer Integrity Multisport, reminds residents to plan ahead for disruptions to vehicular traffic both on and off the island starting before the 7 a.m. on race day.

Northbound and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and the Causeway will be closed to vehicular traffic for the cycling part of the triathlon. Two-way traffic will be established on southbound Crandon and eastbound Rickenbacker before the event begins.

Event Details: Triathlon

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19

Time: 7 a.m.

Crandon Park (bike race along Rickenbacker Causeway)

For more information, contact info@integritymultisport.com