As Tropical Depression Fred approaches the southern fringe of Florida, Key Biscayne officials are keeping a close eye on its strength and movement.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said a meeting is slated at 5:15 p.m. Thursday among city officials to discuss preparations and closures, if necessary.

Fortunately, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning the storm was poorly organized, indicating it had the characteristics of an open wave rather than a normal tropical cyclone.

At 2 p.m. update, maximum sustained winds had dropped to 35 mph.

The west-northwest movement at 14 mph would put Fred over portions of the Florida Keys, with the “dirty” side of the storm bringing potential heavy rainfall (estimated 4-6 inches from the Weather Prediction Center) to Key Biscayne and the surrounding Miami area by Friday and potential tropical storm conditions by Saturday, before moving up the west coast of the state.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory from the NHC, Key Biscayne was out of the forecast cone.

Tropical Storm/Hurricane Elsa took nearly the same trajectory earlier this summer, sparing much of Florida (with the exception of Taylor County) from flooding.

Key Biscayne is in Hurricane Evacuation Zone A, meaning it has the highest risk of flooding from storm surge in the area.

There have been 73 hurricanes recorded in Key Biscayne since 1930.