On Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a Tropical Storm Watch for all South Florida, including Key Biscayne.

While as of Thursday evening, Key Biscayne was not inside the forecast cone, but most of the harsh, wetter conditions exist to the South and East.

Should a storm form, it will be called Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

According to meteorologist Larry Kelly with the National Weather Service in Miami, residents can expect a large swath of torrential rainfall to produce some 6-10 inches with the heaviest coming Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane aircraft flew into the storm to evaluate peak winds Thursday.

The tropical storm watch covers the bottom half of the state, from near Longboat Key on the west to just south of the Volusia-Brevard county line on the east.

The Cuban government has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, and Pinar del Rio, as well as the Isle of Youth.

