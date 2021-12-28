True Island soccer moms

The young athletes who receive most of the attention with the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, rightly so. They have ensured the club continues to shine statewide.

But another important piece of this growing program is a group of soccer-loving moms, who support the program, which runs under the watchful eye of Club Director Juan Pichi Acosta.

“We are proud of and happy that there are so many mothers who love soccer,” said Marcelo Radice, KBSC president. “This holiday season (we want) to recognize them and thank them for their support and commitment to our sport.”