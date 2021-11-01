At last week's Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, Robert Vernon, a former Key Biscayne mayor and now a six-year member of the Virginia Key Advisory Board, showed Council members 16 projects — all part of the City of Miami’s Master Plan from 2010 — and where they stand for the neighboring island.

Vernon said it’s been “extremely frustrating” trying to pass along valuable insight to City of Miami officials gathered by his well-informed Board members.

“If it wasn’t for this Board, there would be chaos out there,” Vernon said.

One example, he said, was the Board didn’t want the boat launch and trailer park renovated at this time “because that entire area in front of the stadium is what’s supposed to be a flex park, but now 25 percent of that has become a (boat) trailer park.”

He explained that all the boats lined up on Crandon Boulevard trying to get into the marina already created a backup.

“When they open this (boat ramp), you’ll see boats lined up to get into Marine Stadium ... how that works without a traffic light ... and we also see cyclists not stopping. Crossing Crandon into the stadium (will be) a disaster waiting to happen.”

As far as the landfill area around Virginia Key, the City of Miami has hired CBRE, a commercial developer, to look into what could be built on that property, including a restaurant and lodging — items not in the Master Plan.

“I would suggest you look into partnering with the City as to what goes on that landfill,” Vernon said.

He said the conversation could go something like: “You've got this landfill. We need more playing fields. You need money to build the fields. Let’s work together.”

He added: “I think there can be some progress made.”

Vice Mayor Ed London agreed.

“I think we should be putting a plan together to form a partnership and presenting a plan to the City,” he said.

Council member Frank Caplan said the Village had presented a plan years ago and it died on the Commission dais on a 2-2 vote.

Village Mayor Mike Davey said, “Then the next step is to bring it out and dust it off!”

This Tuesday, on the Nov. 2 ballot for City of Miami residents is who should be responsible for the takeover (under a 75 years lease) of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan of the public marina on Virginia Key by either accepting or rejecting a no-bid proposal.

The question on the November 2 Miami General Municipal and Special Elections ballot reads:

"Shall Miami’s Charter be amended authorizing City to waive competitive bidding, negotiate, execute 75-year waterfront lease (marinas, restaurants, marine related uses) of approximately 27 acres (generally 3301, 3307, 3605, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway) on the west side of Virginia Key with Biscayne Marine Partners LLC, for minimum:

- $115,000,000 tenant capital investment

- $2,750,000 annual rent (10% for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust) or fair market value

- 6% gross boat storage, fuel revenues; 4% gross revenues from other sources?"

Vernon is not a fan of waiving the competitive bidding process.

Last week, he told Islander News, “First of all, I don’t think waiving the bidding in any process is a good idea — I don’t care if it’s Key Biscayne, Miami, the County,” he said. “There should be a competitive bidding process when doing capital improvements of any kind.”