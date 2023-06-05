Tuesday Council meeting to feature legislative report and word about critical beach access agreement

Two special presentations are on the agenda for Tuesday night's 6:30 Village Council meeting in the Chambers of Key Biscayne, which local VKB-TV will also air.

State Sen. Alexis Calatayud and State Rep. Vicki Lopez will debrief Council on the State legislative session during the early portion of the meeting.

Progress seems to have been made on an agreement between Commodore Club South Inc. officials and the Village regarding a public beach access easement at 199 Ocean Lane Drive. Access is necessary before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can plan its long-range beach fortification. The item has been deferred for three successive meetings.

"There is progress; they've told us their lawyers will get us the modifications (before the meeting), so I'm leaving it on there," said Village Manager Steve Williamson. "The Board Chair and a Board member said they'd have it ready."

Not on the agenda, which was released Friday, is a follow-up to an item discussed at the previous Council meeting regarding one of the costliest work orders in the history of Key Biscayne – one that would jump-start a massive resiliency infrastructure plan.

The agenda item to select the Black & Veatch engineering consultant firm at a price not to exceed $1,381,631 to create the Resilient Infrastructure Integration and Implementation Plan (RI3P) had been deferred until the June 6 meeting – delaying what could become a 10- to-15-year program to adapt the Village to changing environmental conditions.

Council members asked Black & Veatch officials to come back with a clearer explanation of what they will provide the Village.

After Tuesday’s meeting, the next Council meeting is July 18.

"We want to work the timing a little better," Williamson said Friday afternoon.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a proposal to authorize the selection of Metro Express, Inc. for the construction of Village-wide stormwater drainage improvements and roadway resurfacing in an amount not to exceed $1,014,229.50.

Two resolutions on the table include work orders to Moffatt & Nichol for engineering, surveying, and marine biological services relating to beach renourishment in an amount not to exceed $94,711, with the other being for engineering, design and environmental permitting services for the design of an emergency interim beach renourishment, not to exceed $78,976.

Among other items likely to be discussed:

– An update on the athletic program and additional field recommendations.

– An update on improvements at Beach Park.

– Two variances will be examined, one at 1047 Mariner Drive and the other at 441 Island Drive.

– Proclamations from Mayor Joe Rasco will honor Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and outgoing St. Agnes Academy teacher Rod Bustamante.