Tuesday public meeting on Vision Plan a chance for public to review it and ask questions

Peering into the crystal ball of what could become Key Biscayne's future lies within the pages of the Strategic Vision Plan, a volume of X's and O's perhaps more detailed than the Miami Dolphins playbook.

The opportunity to see and hear about the finished product, which has taken some three years to complete, comes Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Key Biscayne Community Center Lighthouse Room. The panel discussion, moderated by Village Planner Jeremy Calleros Gaugher, will not be shown live.

"It's important because we believe this will be the last public meeting before it goes to Council for approval," said Councilman Brett Moss, who has served as the Council liaison for the seven-member Vision Board. "This will provide an overview as to what it is and what it isn't."

As an established architect with his nearby Miami firm, Moss Architecture & Design Group, Moss knows Key Biscayne won't be changing overnight.

"Most of the Vision Plan is so far in the future," he said, when asked about the possible look of a new business corridor, one of the ideas brought forth by a paid urban planning firm. "The commercial (sector) is only one small part of it. There's resiliency issues, how we govern ... Some things already are in motion.

"Some things might be done in pieces. But others probably not for decades (or maybe never). It's not a plan for tomorrow, but more of an ambitious one."

Moss expects the Vision Plan to be "well-received" by his fellow Council members and new Mayor Joe Rasco, although "I'm sure there will be a couple of questions."

After a few expected tweaks emanating from Tuesday night's meeting, Moss said the new Council members will have at least a month to digest it all and give the Plan "due diligence" before the final vote.

"There's been a lot of rumors, misunderstandings floating around in the media (and social media) that just aren't true," Moss said. "One said, 'The Vision Plan proposes to tear down all the commercial properties.' That is untrue. (The Board) is only looking at concepts when these are incorporated into new development."

Setting parameters now on future development, when older buildings are ready to meet their demise, will fall in line with the elevated structure codes set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well as building codes set by the State of Florida and Miami-Dade County. Those regulations are intended to offset impending sea level rise and harden the infrastructure to be resilient against major storms.

"This allows us to go in the right direction," Moss said. "We want to make sure it's done the same way to keep the characteristics of the Village that we love so much."

Among the concepts in the Vision Plan: a traffic circle for the island's congested entry block; green space to provide extra recreation area on top of the business corridor; parking and storage below the corridor where excess rainfall could be captured; and mixed-use, vertical retail and living space in the same building.

The Strategic Vision Plan ("We removed the 2040 from the title," Moss said) was spearheaded by a panel appointed by then-Mayor Mike Davey and included leader Mario Garcia-Serra, along with Jorge Mendia, Matt Bramson, Tom McCormick, Lucia Marin, Luis De la Cruz and Robert Duzoglou.

In 2006, another Vision Board that included Garcia-Serra, Mendia and current Councilman Frank Caplan, to name a few, was established and came up with 2020 goals.

"A lot of the things that were asked for, were achieved," said Moss, who was not part of the 2006 panel. "But some were not, and some we didn't really want (to go in that direction, or couldn't without funding)."

Garcia-Serra, an attorney with the Gunster law firm's Environmental & Land Use practice group and a member of its Board of Directors, told the Islander News earlier this year that, at the onset, people might look at a Vision Plan and scoff at what they perceive as "crazy" suggestions.

"(But) we had the Village Green, the Community Center, the Freebee (transit vehicles), the schools ... They all became reality," he said of the 2020 goals.

With the current Vision Plan, the panel hosted two dozen public meetings and a week-long, double dose of charrettes (intense brainstorming and designing). Also, some 700 elaborate surveys were completed by residents on a Speak Up Key Biscayne website, many wanting to see improvements in traffic flow, and others hoping to protect the island from population density, for example.

"There is no need to build bigger, or denser, than what is permitted today," Garcia-Serra said. "(But) let's design it right when the time comes around."

Tuesday's meeting, Moss said, "is not really to ask for input at this stage, but rather to (further) educate the public, and allow them to ask questions to better understand (the concepts). This is the document to help act as a guide for future Councils."

Learn more about the Strategic Vision Plan by visiting keybiscayne.fl.gov/vision.