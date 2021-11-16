Tuesday's Council meeting agenda jam-packed for pre-holiday action; who will be the next Vice-Mayor?

Tuesday night’s Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting is stuffed with agenda items, perhaps appropriate a week before Thanksgiving.

Residents will hear updates on several issues, including:

- The Village’s next step regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway Request for Proposal

- Update on golf cart ordinance

- Community policing program

- The new library project

- Traffic and safety on Crandon Boulevard, which comes with a resolution to issue a work order to BCC Engineering LLC.

In addition, Glen Waldman, chair of the Village Athletics Advisory Board, will lead a further discussion on the use and allocation of athletic fields.

Also on tap will be a selection of a Vice Mayor; a closer look at advisory board policies and requirements; a resolution to select Beach Raker LLC to maintain beach cleaning; a recommendation to purchase six vehicles (not to exceed $245,000), including four Ford Interceptor Hybrid police cars; and a presentation honoring a Key Biscayne adoptive family as well as a proclamation to recognize National Adoption Month.

Residents may attend the 6 p.m. meeting in Council chambers or watch on Zoom or Ch. 77.

For those wishing to speak during public comments sections, call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099 or 301-715-8592 and enter Zoom meeting ID 231 627 8415 followed by #. Press # again and press *9 to “raise your hand” to enter a queue of speakers.