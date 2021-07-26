Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson certainly has been busy lately. “Right now, my focus is on three most important issues,” Williamson said. “Setting up the budget for the next year is No. 1; what’s up with the Rickenbacker Causeway — that’s our driveway — is next; and third would be where we go on resiliency.”

The agenda for Tuesday, July 27 6 p.m. Council Meeting is packed with important items.

Resiliency has been a hot topic ... and how to pay for upgrades is even hotter.

Williamson will present a resolution confirming the Village’s “ability to fund and support the permitting, design, construction and monitoring the beach re-nourishment project” in 2025, and will apply, on recommendation, to be included in the Beach Management Funding Assistance Program from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection agency.

The Village is ranked 21st out of 24 for funding under this program, which is typically funded at $50 million annually by the Tourist Development Tax. The Village would be looking at $120,000 — $54,876 for state and $65,124 for local money.

“These are not (specific) projects that we’re talking about, it just gives more information as to what we’re doing,” said Williamson, who said this is not part of the GO Bonds voters approved, yet the city is nearly ready to move forward after a lawsuit against it with one appeal withstanding.

“We have other funding sources,” he said. “That lawsuit doesn’t stop us from doing projects, just (from using) bonds.”

A decision on that appeal should come quickly by Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen.

Also on tap Tuesday night will be a follow-up, or a look at what’s ahead, in the Rickenbacker Causeway improvement issue.

Hopefully, Williamson will have met with Miami-Dade County officials by Tuesday seeking further clarification on the Plan Z Consortium that is apparently headed for bidding challenges, despite the public not knowing what the plans are.

In addition, the Manager’s Report will clarify the final plan for the park at 530 Crandon, with the groundbreaking date, an agreement with Critical Path Construction, and costs likely to exceed the $200,000 entry price.

Finalists for the park name (out of 160 entries) will be announced, including Biscayo Park, Biscaino Park, Crandon Corner, Crandon Place, Mackie Park, and Island Paradise Park. The winning name and a $100 gift certificate will be unveiled at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Other items on the agenda include:

An update on the new Village website, which is proposed to go live on Aug. 2.

The Village is In the process of securing public beach access easements at Commodore Club South, The Sands and Casa Del Mar.

An update on sargassum removal and the Village’s participation in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Shoreline and Protections and Stabilization program.

Building recertifications and how the Village would like to proceed to ensure the public’s safety.

The implementation of a kite-surfing program after safety concerns were brought up this year.

