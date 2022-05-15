This is a developing story

A Sunday afternoon accident on the William Powell Bridge has resulted in the death of two cyclists and blocked traffic inbound and outbound on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Update. As of 7 p.m., outbound lanes have reopen although with heavy delays and there is now tan open counter flow into the Village. Both inbound and outbound lanes have heavy delays.

The identities of the deceased are not known at this time. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

City of Miami police and fire rescue personnel are on the scene.Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson said the cyclists were heading inbound on the Causeway when struck. Residents should avoid the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Islander News will update the story as details become available.