Two Key Biscayne youth rugby teams win state championships

Two state championships just a few hours apart have solidified youth rugby on Key Biscayne as much more than a curiosity sport.

“It’s very exciting to become the champions,” said Key Biscayne Rugby Rats club president Benjamín Blanco Pinto, in his second season. “This is only a consequence of the coaches and other people involved in this club. We like to compete, but we put more focus on developing players. We like to think that this is the result of doing things the right way.”

The sport with an oval ball, founded in England and influenced on the island by immigrants from Argentina, has found a sweet spot on Key Biscayne, where 200 players (including three girls) are in uniform, trailing only soccer in athletic popularity.

In the under-14 final, the Rugby Rats defended their state title by defeating the Boca Raton Buccaneers 19-17 at Greenview Shores Park in Wellington just prior to the under-16 team from Key Biscayne defeating the Okapi Wanderers from Weston 20-14.

It marked the first time Village teams won two state titles on the same day in the fledgling Florida Youth Rugby Union format.

The trophies will be displayed at the May 10 Village Council meeting, where the teams will be honored by Village Council members.

Youth rugby began on the island in 2007, when kids from Argentine rugby-rich families gathered to play. Ten years ago, the Rugby Rats club was developed and now it has expanded to include teams from under 6 years old to under age 19.

“This is a testament to everyone who’s (gotten us this far),” said Blanco Pinto, a former Argentine rugby player. “There are no salaries, we all do it for the love of the sport. And we don't have tryouts. All kids are more than welcome. We like to say that everyone who comes out will play. Some come for curiosity, just to try the sport."

Two former youth players have graduated into the ranks of the Trident Rugby Football Club, an adult top division Florida Rugby Union team founded 50 years ago, which has won the past five state championships and is currently leading its division.

This season, the Rugby Rats persevered by overcoming some unique situations.

Their home field has been the turf at St. Agnes Catholic Church. But this year, the church has been undergoing major construction, forcing a 30 percent reduction in field space.

Then the Village tossed tons of sand in that area. “It was like we were playing (practicing) on a beach,” said Reynaldo Figueredo, one of the coaches for the U-14 team. “And we still won.”

“For our home games, we had to look for another place,” Blanco Pinto said, “We are lucky to have a relationship with Trident and they let us use their field, about 20 minutes from here. That was a very nice thing they did.”

In early March, the U14 Rugby Rats also dominated the 19th edition of the Carolina Ruggerfest in Matthews, N.C., one of the nation’s largest events in the physical, contact sport.

There are a “couple” of celebrations being planned, one for each team winning the state title, and another which recognizes all the local players at the end of the regular season.

Last weekend, the Rugby Rats hosted a touring youth team from France, which coincided with the state tournament. They were welcomed into the homes of Key Biscayne players Saturday night before enjoying the beach with pizza and Cokes the next day.

“It was actually quite fun,” said Figueredo, “but the real celebration will be next week.”

Like several of the youth coaches, he has played rugby on competitive senior teams.

“We’re getting old,” he said, laughing. “We were playing in the over-35 league and now we're all over 50. It’s kind of catching up.”

It’s a good thing the kids can keep them feeling young.

