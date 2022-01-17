Detectives at the Key Biscayne Police Department are investigating an armed robbery involving four or five masked subjects that took place early Monday morning in the usually peaceful East Enid Drive neighborhood.

A statement from Deputy Chief Jason Younes said: “This is a rare and isolated event for the Village of Key Biscayne. Our officers and detectives have been working through the morning hours and continue to investigate the incident.”

Reports say two Key Biscayne residents were walking eastbound about 12:45 a.m. when they were approached by the robbers, who demanded their belongings before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victims, whose identities were not released, were not injured.

Village police are being assisted by Miami-Dade County Police.

“We have several positive leads that are currently being closely investigated,” Younes’ release said.

Key Biscayne perennially ranks among the top or near the top of several “Safest Cities” lists in Florida and nationwide for its size.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Key Biscayne Police Department at (305) 365-5555.